Key West’s Original Watersports Company Celebrates Over 40 Years of Delivering Award-Winning Ocean Adventures

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than four decades, Sunset Watersports has welcomed visitors to experience the turquoise waters of Key West Harbor and the Florida Keys through professionally guided tours and rentals departing daily from 201 William St in the historic Key West Seaport.Established in 1984, the family-owned company has grown into one of the most recognized tour operators in the Florida Keys, earning more than 20,000 five-star reviews and a 4.8-star Google rating. With operations at Smathers Beach, North Roosevelt Boulevard, and Cow Key Marina, guests can choose from the largest selection of watersports experiences in Key West.What Makes It Different in Key WestGuests booking in Key West can expect:Professional local captains and trained crewClear safety briefings before every activityClean, well-maintained boats powered by Mercury Marine enginesStructured itineraries with organized activity rotationsAccess to coral reefs, sandbars, mangrove islands, and open harbor watersThe company is known for operating the only sunset dinner cruise in Key West with a fully air-conditioned cabin, offering guests comfort while enjoying live music, a tropical buffet, and sunset views over the harbor.It is also recognized as the oldest parasail company in the United States, offering flights from both the Key West Seaport and Smathers Beach, providing panoramic views over the Atlantic Ocean and the island’s southernmost coastline.Largest Selection of Tours in the Florida KeysVisitors looking for things to do in Key West can choose from:Do It All Watersports AdventureA six-hour experience departing from 201 William St that includes jet skis, snorkeling at a shallow wreck, banana boat rides, paddleboards, kayaks, a floating water park, climbing wall, grilled lunch, and beverages. Optional parasailing is available.Sunset Dinner CruiseA two-hour sail featuring live music, open bar service, tropical buffet, and upper deck sunset viewing in Key West Harbor.A 28-mile guided tour departing from 2801 North Roosevelt Blvd that circles the island, passes the Southernmost Point, Boca Chica Sandbar, and submarine pits.Reef Snorkel ToursMorning and afternoon sails to the coral reef within the Florida Marine Sanctuary, with breakfast or open bar depending on departure time.Sandbar Charters & Eco ToursBackcountry excursions through mangrove islands, secluded beaches, and dolphin playground areas.Pontoons, deck boats, and center consoles available for four or eight-hour rentals.A Trusted Name for GenerationsWith over 40 years in operation, Sunset Watersports continues to serve families, couples, cruise ship visitors, and group celebrations with a drug-free, family-focused atmosphere.All tours emphasize safety, structured planning, and clear communication. Captains and crew members are trained to guide guests of varying experience levels, from first-time snorkelers to seasoned boaters.The company’s longevity in Key West reflects consistent service standards, local expertise, and a strong connection to the waters of the Florida Keys.Visitors planning their Key West vacation can explore tour options, departure locations, and booking details directly online.About Sunset WatersportsSunset Watersports is Key West’s Original Watersports Company, established in 1984 and family owned and operated in the Florida Keys. With over 20,000 five-star reviews and departures from Key West Harbor, Smathers Beach, North Roosevelt Boulevard, and Cow Key Marina, the company provides parasailing, jet ski tours, snorkeling, sunset cruises, sandbar charters, eco tours, boat rentals, and golf cart rentals. For over 40 years, it has delivered structured, safe, and memorable ocean experiences in Key West, Florida.

