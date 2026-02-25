Bill Haase Launches His Weekly Podcast ‘Garage Talks’ and Kicks Off International Speaking Tour

Bill Haase

With stops in Australia and beyond, Bill Haase is leading a global conversation on financial literacy, challenging audiences to rethink their mindset on money

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and financial thought leader Bill Haase is launching his new podcast, Garage Talks with Bill Haase, on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as he prepares to depart on March 19 for the opening leg of his international speaking tour, beginning in Australia. Nine fellow authors will join Haase during the Australian engagements. On March 23, he will speak at the prestigious Royal Automobile Club of Australia, delivering a keynote address centered on his new book, Our Mindset on Money: It’s Easy to Control, So Why Don’t We?

“At every stage of my career, I’ve seen the same pattern,” Haase says. “People work harder, earn more, and still feel financially stuck. That tells me the issue isn’t income, it’s perspective.”

At the core of Haase’s message is a disruptive yet practical premise: lasting financial transformation does not begin with earning more money; it begins with changing how money is viewed and managed.

“Most people believe they need more income,” says Haase. “In reality, what they need is a shift in mindset. Money is controllable; our relationship with it determines the outcome.”

In Our Mindset on Money, Haase explores how deeply ingrained beliefs, emotional habits, and unconscious financial behaviors shape long-term results. He argues that by reframing money as a tool rather than a source of stress or identity, individuals can dramatically alter their financial trajectory, without waiting for a larger paycheck.

“When you transform how you treat money, money responds differently,” Haase explains. “More money isn’t the answer. A new mindset is.”

Readers Rave About the Book

"If you want an easy to understand, non-intimidating, and pleasurable read / listen about your money, then invest in this work. As a former financial advisor myself, the author lays out the truth and, more importantly, how to take steps towards a healthy financial situation. This is an easy book to gift to someone who would benefit from a better financial plan for not only for their money but their life as well," Tom Heitz (Amazon Reviewer)

The international tour marks a significant expansion of Haase’s platform, bringing his message of financial ownership and disciplined thinking to global audiences.

At the same time, Garage Talks with Bill Haase extends those conversations beyond the stage.

“The garage has always been a place for honest conversation,” Haase says. “This podcast is about stripping away the noise and talking about what actually drives results, in money, leadership, and life.”

The podcast features candid, unfiltered discussions about money, leadership, resilience, work ethic, and personal responsibility, echoing the honest conversations that happen in real-world spaces where authenticity outweighs performance.

Together, the book, podcast, and international tour position Haase at the forefront of a growing movement that asserts sustainable wealth begins internally.

Garage Talks with Bill Haase will launch on Thursday, February 26, 2026, streaming on major platforms. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/@moneymindsetmediallc

About Bill Haase

Bill Haase is an author, speaker, and financial mindset strategist committed to helping individuals take control of their financial futures by transforming their internal perspective first. Through his writing, podcast, and live presentations, he challenges conventional narratives about money and empowers audiences to shift from reaction to intentional control.

For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or tour information, visit: https://moneymindsetmedia.com/

Bill Haase is available for interviews.

