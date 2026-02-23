Frisco Foot & Ankle Surgeon Highlights Spring Surge in Heel Pain and Sports Injuries Across North Texas

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As spring sports and outdoor activities ramp up across Frisco and the greater Collin County area, local podiatrist Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM, is seeing an increase in patients experiencing Heel Pain , stress injuries, and overuse conditions related to increased activity levels.Warmer weather often inspires people to walk more, train harder, and return to fitness routines. While that renewed activity is positive, sudden increases in movement can place strain on the feet and ankles, especially if supportive footwear or proper conditioning is lacking.“Many patients come in this time of year with Heel Pain that started gradually,” said Dr. Kim. “They may have ignored mild discomfort through the winter, but as activity increases, that small issue becomes much more noticeable.”Why Heel Pain Is So Common in SpringOne of the most frequent diagnoses this season is Plantar Fasciitis, an inflammation of the band of tissue that supports the arch of the foot. It often causes sharp pain in the heel, especially with the first steps in the morning or after long periods of sitting.Other common spring-related foot issues include:Stress fractures from sudden training increasesAnkle instability from uneven outdoor terrainFlare-ups of Flat Feet or biomechanical imbalancePatients sometimes assume these symptoms will resolve on their own. However, untreated foot pain can gradually affect walking patterns, leading to knee, hip, or lower back discomfort over time.Modern Treatment Options That Focus on Comfort and RecoveryGreater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist provides expert foot and ankle care with a personal touch, offering both conservative and advanced treatment options depending on the patient’s condition and lifestyle.Treatment may include:Custom stretching and strengthening plans 3D Custom Orthotics to improve alignment and supportMLS Laser Therapy to reduce inflammation and promote healingSwift Wart Treatment for persistent plantar wartsMinimally Invasive Surgery when structural correction is necessaryDr. Kim is board-certified and known for his compassionate approach to care. When surgery is required, Minimally Invasive Surgery techniques use smaller incisions, which may result in less tissue disruption and a smoother recovery process compared to traditional open procedures.“Our goal is always to help patients move comfortably and confidently,” Dr. Kim explained. “Many foot conditions respond very well to early, non-surgical treatment. The key is addressing the problem before it progresses.”Patients should consider scheduling an evaluation if they experience:Heel pain lasting more than a few weeksSwelling that does not improvePain that worsens with activityChanges in walking patternRecurring sports-related foot injuriesEarly evaluation allows for a more personalized treatment plan and often prevents the need for more invasive interventions later.Serving patients throughout Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and surrounding North Texas communities, Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist remains committed to improving patient comfort, mobility, and long-term foot health through education and advanced care options.Patients experiencing persistent foot or ankle pain are encouraged to schedule a consultation to receive a personalized evaluation and treatment plan.About Greater Texas Foot & Ankle SpecialistGreater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist is a patient-focused podiatry practice in Frisco, Texas, led by Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM. The clinic specializes in Minimally Invasive Surgery and advanced, in-office treatments including MLS Laser Therapy, 3D Custom Orthotics, Fungal Toenail Laser, and Swift Wart Treatment. With a commitment to education, compassion, and modern techniques, the practice helps patients throughout North Texas achieve long-lasting relief and improved mobility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.