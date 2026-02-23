The Fractional Executive Conference Returns February 26–28, 2026

Fractional Executive Conference powered by Propel Your Business Fractional Executive Conference powered by Propel Your Business Fractional Executive Conference powered by Propel Your Business

Free Virtual Event Showcases the Future of Portfolio Careers and Fractional Leadership

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 Fractional Executive Conference will take place February 26–28 as a free, three-day virtual event designed for experienced executives, consultants, and senior leaders exploring fractional, portfolio, and advisory career paths.

As traditional employment models continue to evolve, the conference brings together nationally recognized experts to address the structural shift toward independent leadership, fractional roles, paid board service, and diversified income streams.

The conference agenda reflects the growing sophistication of today’s fractional marketplace. Here's the agenda of speakers.

DAY ONE

CASEY CLARK: The Key Lessons I Learned in Scaling My Consulting Business To $30M+

STEVE KING: The Future of Work, Small Business, Freelancers and the Gig Economy

LA TONYA ROBERTS: Human + AI: Automate Without Losing Your Voice

STEVE VETTER: You Are Not Alone: Adding Resources to Your Client Engagement

SHERRII WEBB: Your First 90 Days: Building a Strong Fractional Foundation When Everything Feels Uncertain

BRIAN HANSON: Top AI Tools for Your Business

DAY TWO

AUTUMN JOYCE: Propel: The Premier Practice Management Software for Fractional Executives

TODD SNELGROVE: Value First, Then Price. Building Value-Based Pricing Strategies

STEVE DE TRAY: Beyond the Solo Fractional: Building a Transferable Business

KRISTIN WOOD, PHD: Pathways to Paid Board Leadership

T. CHRISTIAN HELMS: Life Design as Strategy: Personal Branding for Executive Leaders

DAVID POOLE: No Need 2 Shout: Why Premium Clients Find You When You Stop Performing

DAY THREE

SHIRLEY CRESS DUDLEY: The Portfolio Career Advantage: Why One Income Stream Is No Longer Enough

KELLY SCHUKNECHT: From Expertise to Income: How to Become a Paid Speaker

TIM J. SMITH, PHD: Pricing with Purpose: Earning What You’re Worth as a Fractional Executive

LEAH YONEDA: Networking for Introverts and Other Awesome People

AARON MARTIN: Cybersecurity in an AI-First World: What Leaders Need to Know

JUSTIN VAJKO: How to build trust faster with video

Platinum Sponsor: Propel Your Business

The conference is proudly powered by Propel Your Business, a premier practice management software platform built specifically for fractional executives and advisory firms. Originally developed internally within one of the nation’s fastest-growing advisory businesses, Propel enables fractional leaders to scale their practices, attract new clients, increase lifetime value, and white-label enterprise-level infrastructure. Propel’s leadership team plays a visible role in the conference, contributing both technology expertise and strategic insight to support the evolving fractional ecosystem.

Gold Sponsors

The 2026 conference is also supported by distinguished Gold Sponsors including Merchant Focus, SCD Consulting Services, Group Health Insurance providers, LegalShield, and SiteGround. These partners provide essential services that support fractional executives in building scalable, compliant, and professionally positioned practices.

The Fractional Executive Conference is designed for:

• Corporate executives planning a strategic exit

• Professionals exploring fractional or portfolio careers

• Independent consultants seeking stronger positioning

• Leaders pursuing paid board opportunities

• Experienced professionals diversifying income streams

Unlike traditional career events, this conference focuses on long-term structural career design rather than short-term job placement.

Registration is free and open to the public. Sessions will be released daily during the event window.

The Economic Shift Toward Fractional Leadership

The rise of fractional leadership is not a trend driven by preference alone. It reflects structural economic shifts. Organizations are seeking senior-level expertise without committing to full-time overhead, long-term employment risk, or executive search fees. At the same time, experienced leaders are reconsidering the sustainability of relying on a single employer or a single income stream.

Fractional roles allow companies to access seasoned C-suite expertise in marketing, finance, operations, strategy, and technology on a part-time or project basis. For executives, this model creates opportunities to serve multiple organizations, expand influence across industries, and build diversified revenue portfolios. The conference addresses both sides of this equation: how companies benefit from fractional talent, and how leaders can position themselves effectively in this evolving market.

About Fractional Executive Connection

In addition to the Conference and Community, the broader FEC3 ecosystem includes FractionalExecutiveConnection.com, a visibility platform designed to connect experienced executives with founders, small business owners, and growth-stage companies seeking high-level talent.

Unlike traditional recruiting models, Fractional Executive Connection reduces reliance on expensive executive search processes by providing direct access to vetted, experienced professionals operating in fractional capacities. This creates a more agile pathway for companies to engage executive-level strategy without long-term employment commitments.

The platform also supports executives in strengthening market positioning, visibility, and credibility as they build independent practices.

Beyond the Conference: The Fractional Executive Community

The conference is part of a broader ecosystem that includes the Fractional Executive Community, a private professional network hosted on Skool. The community brings together experienced executives building fractional and portfolio careers to collaborate, exchange referrals, share strategic insights, and explore emerging opportunities. Unlike job boards or generic networking groups, the Community focuses on peer-level discussion, implementation support, and entrepreneurial development for leaders designing flexible, multi-stream careers. Membership in this community allows executives to continue the conversation long after the conference concludes.

To view the full agenda and register, visit:

www.FractionalExecutiveConference.com

