As Spring Approaches, 'Now Ask Jesus' Encourages Seekers to Bring Their Questions Into the Light of Scripture

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter begins to give way to longer days and early signs of spring, many people find themselves reflecting on change, renewal, and the quiet questions that have been waiting beneath the surface. Now Ask Jesus , the scripture-grounded spiritual guidance platform , is inviting seekers to bring those questions into the light through compassionate, biblical insight.March is often associated with new beginnings. Yet for many, the turning of the season also brings uncertainty. Decisions about relationships, career paths, faith struggles , and personal healing do not resolve themselves simply because the calendar changes. Questions linger. Doubts surface. Hearts search for steady ground.Now Ask Jesus exists to meet people in those moments.“Spring reminds us that God is always at work beneath the surface, even when we cannot yet see the growth,” said founder of Now Ask Jesus. “Scripture consistently points to renewal, restoration, and hope. Our desire is to help seekers rediscover those promises in a personal and meaningful way.”Drawing from passages such as Isaiah 43:19 (“See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it?” NIV) and Lamentations 3:22-23 (“His mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning”), the platform offers responses rooted in biblical truth and delivered in a voice that reflects Christ’s compassion and wisdom.Rather than offering generic advice, Now Ask Jesus provides scripture-based insights tailored to individual questions. Whether someone is wrestling with anxiety, seeking clarity about purpose, working through forgiveness, or simply longing for peace, the platform encourages reflection grounded in the Word of God.The March focus centers on themes of renewal and spiritual growth:Finding hope after disappointmentRebuilding faith after seasons of doubtLetting go of bitterness and embracing forgivenessTrusting God’s timing during uncertain transitionsDeepening prayer and spiritual practicesImportantly, the platform maintains a clear distinction between spiritual encouragement and professional care. It does not replace pastoral counseling, therapy, or medical guidance. Instead, it serves as a supplemental resource for those seeking biblical perspective and comfort during life’s challenges.“Many people carry questions quietly,” the founder added. “They may not feel ready to speak them aloud in church or even with close friends. This platform provides a gentle, accessible space to explore those questions through scripture, at any hour.”In addition to personalized guidance, Now Ask Jesus continues its commitment to charitable giving. A portion of proceeds supports initiatives that serve individuals and families in need, reflecting the belief that faith is not only something to study, but something to live out through love and generosity.As a new season unfolds, Now Ask Jesus invites seekers everywhere to pause, reflect, and ask the questions on their hearts.Visitors can explore weekly prayers, devotional reflections, and receive personalized scripture-based guidance at nowaskjesus.com.

