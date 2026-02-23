Booked AI Partners With Airwallex and Travelport to Advance AI-Driven Corporate Travel Infrastructure

Booked AI Corporate Travel Announcement

Collaboration brings together global travel distribution, enterprise-grade payments and AI-powered booking to modernise corporate & consumer travel experiences.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Booked AI today announced strategic partnerships with Travelport and Airwallex to strengthen the infrastructure underpinning its AI-powered travel platform and accelerate the development of its corporate Travel Management offering.Through its partnership with Travelport, Booked AI will integrate enhanced access to global airline content and enterprise-grade distribution capabilities. This integration supports expanded fare access, improved routing capability and greater operational reliability for corporate travel programs.In parallel, the partnership with Airwallex introduces a secure and scalable payments framework, including multi-currency support, cross-border settlement capabilities and enhanced transaction performance. The integration is designed to provide stronger financial controls and improved payment reliability for both corporate clients and individual travelers.These partnerships form a core component of Booked AI’s corporate strategy, focused on delivering a modern Travel Management platform that combines global content access, policy-aware booking workflows and embedded financial infrastructure within a unified system.While the primary objective is the expansion of Booked AI’s corporate capabilities, the integrations will also reinforce the foundation of its consumer-facing product by improving content depth, booking stability and checkout performance.Implementation is currently underway, with phased rollout across corporate and consumer products planned over the coming months.

