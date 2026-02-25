Fragmented Marketing Is a Hidden Cost Center for Small Businesses, Expert Says

Husam Jandal International Ltd. Logo Husam Jandal

As artificial intelligence (AI) and self-service marketing tools boom, small and mid-sized businesses are paying with their futures, industry expert warns.

Marketing and business performance suffer when strategy takes a backseat to execution.” — Husam Jandal

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Husam Jandal, internationally acclaimed business and digital marketing consultant , says that self-service and AI marketing tools flooding the industry today are creating unexpected costs for business owners and, often, long-term consequences. Additional insights on how businesses can overcome these challenges are available in “ How to Hardwire Business Goals into Your Digital Marketing Strategy ,” now live on HusamJandal.com.THE MARTECH SPACE IS SEEING EXPONENTIAL GROWTH AND ADOPTIONBusinesses have more marketing tools than ever, and the market is growing rapidly.> Massive Market Growth: There are over 15,000 martech tools available, a ten percent year-on-year increase.> Exponential Growth in AI Tools: The market for AI marketing tools is presently valued at $15 billion and expected to reach nearly $90 billion in the next six years.> Strong Adoption: 91 percent of marketers are using AI in their work, and 20 percent of small businesses say they’re scaling usage, more than any other demographic.> Essential Nature: 74 percent of marketers say AI is either very or critically important to the success of their marketing, with 82 percent saying they use it to save time.“These tools can be incredibly valuable when scaling, which makes it easy for teams to focus on production,” Jandal says. “But marketing and business performance suffer when strategy takes a backseat to execution.”BUSINESSES MUST PLACE STRATEGY BEFORE TACTICSJandal notes that he often sees teams use software and AI tools to improve the quality and volume of their output. They’re investing in marketing, and it may even appear to be working on the surface, yet the business makes no progress toward its long-term goals. The cause he finds is that the big picture is not embedded in the marketing strategy.> Start with Business Goals: Leaders must establish clear business goals first.> Translate Goals to Marketing Objectives: Marketing must then develop its goals based on leadership’s vision.> Develop a Tactical Plan: Once marketing objectives are defined, individual tactics can be identified to support them. Jandal recommends starting with a structured approach, such as the Digital Marketing Tree.> Monitor and Analyze: Key metrics must be reviewed regularly, and strategies should evolve based on the latest data.“When the business goals come first, and everyone is aligned on those goals, success naturally follows,” Jandal adds.Those interested in developing a comprehensive digital marketing strategy are encouraged to learn more at HusamJandal.com ABOUT HUSAM JANDALHusam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant, public speaker, and author. His background includes teaching Google Partners and educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.com.

