Ron Gordon Watch Repair Announces New Post on Rolex Submariner

Many people think that mechanical watches are frozen in time. This is not true.” — Ron Gordon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, a top watch repair shop based in New York at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/ , is proud to announce a new post on the Rolex Submariner . The Submariner is a major watch in Rolex history. In the post, Mr. Gordon shares historical factoids about the watch. The goal is to help watch lovers in New York and beyond learn the ins and outs of Rolex watch history and facts.“Many people think that mechanical watches are frozen in time. This is not true,” explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair. “The Submariner’s origin goes back to the Oyster case of the 1920s. That was the first case to be waterproof. Rolex built its reputation on watches that could function underwater. The Submariner was the apex of this waterproof technology.”Interested people can view the new post at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2026/02/rolex-submariner/ . Those seeking to learn more about Rolex repair in New York can visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/rolex-repair/ or call the shop for details. Finally, those who want to see original facts can visit https://www.rolex.com/watches/submariner Here is background on this release. First introduced in 1953, the Rolex Submariner tried to meet the needs of SCUBA divers. Indeed, it was a serious watch for people who wanted to go deep-sea diving. At launch, it was waterproof to 100 meters (330 feet). This was a major achievement. Within a year, however, Rolex increased the rating to 200 meters. By 1989, the Submariner reached a 300-meter (1,000-foot) depth rating.The blog explains how needs drove design. Features such as the unidirectional rotating bezel for tracking dive time, the Triplock triple-gasket crown system, and highly legible luminous markers were key achievements. Over time, innovations included corrosion-resistant Oystersteel, Cerachrom ceramic bezels, and modern COSC-certified calibers like the 3230 and 3235. The post explains many technical features that the average reader may not be aware of.The post explains the paradox of usability vs. fashion. The Submariner has been a practical watch for divers and a cultural icon for the rest of us. Rolex, after all, is an “aspirational” brand. It is the watch people wear to show they have “made it.” Rolex shows that, in their free time, they are more than just workaday lawyers, bankers, and technologists in New York. As for fashion, Hollywood helped put the watch in the spotlight. Worn by Sean Connery as James Bond, the watch became a status icon. Filmmaker James Cameron wore a Submariner both when he discovered the Titanic and when he accepted his Academy Award.“The Submariner is equally at home 1,000 feet underwater or under a tuxedo cuff,” Gordon noted. “That’s a synergy of form and fashion you do not see every day.”Ron Gordon services Rolex watches at his workshop at 280 Madison Avenue, near Grand Central Station. Many watches are brought in for routine maintenance. Some are in bad condition, having been inherited and not serviced for many years.Rolex watch owners are urged to contact the shop. Regular service ensures proper water resistance, gasket integrity, and movement health. Each is critical to preserving performance and long-term value.With more than 30 years of experience in Rolex watch repair in New York City, Ron Gordon serves watch collectors and everyday watch owners throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIRRon Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.Contact:Ron Gordon Watch RepairTel. 212-896-8999Web. https://www.rongordonwatches.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.