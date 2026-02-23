Future of You Global Forum Brings Longevity’s Lab-to-Clinic Pipeline to NYC Through an Intimate, Application-Only

Meet the Speakers for Future of You Global (NYC, March 8, 2026): Keynote Liz Parrish (BioViva Sciences) with Dr. George Shapiro, Dr. Jonathan Kuo, Jennifer Tsai, and Dr. Neil Paulvin—an intimate longevity forum with direct attendee access at Daylight Stud Future of You Global (NYC, March 8, 2026): An application-only longevity forum at Daylight Studio, Hudson Yards, featuring leading scientists and biohackers. Daylight Studio in Hudson Yards, located at 450 West 31st Street, 10th Floor, New York City — host venue of Future of You Global.

Intimate NYC forum where longevity pioneers, clinicians, and investors connect directly to accelerate the lab-to-clinic pipeline.

Longevity is about so much more than appearance it's about long-term health, vitality, and quality of life. My goal is to unite scientists, clinicians, and investors to speed breakthroughs into care.” — Alfina Astor, CEO, Daylight Studio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- **Future of You Global Forum** today announced its inaugural event, taking place **March 8, 2026** at ** Daylight Studio in Hudson Yards, New York City**. This **application-only** intensive will convene leading scientists, clinicians, investors, and practitioners to address the critical **“lab-to-clinic” gap** in the rapidly evolving longevity and human optimization sectors.Unlike broader wellness conferences, Future of You Global is engineered as a **technical deep dive**—focused on the infrastructure and pathways required to translate breakthroughs in molecular science into **responsible, scalable clinical care**. The forum is intentionally designed as an **intimate, high-proximity gathering**, allowing attendees to **communicate directly with speakers throughout the day**—a format built for real dialogue, not distant stages.“The longevity industry is at an inflection point. The science is moving incredibly fast, but commercialization and clinical adoption often lag,” said **Alfina Astor**, **Coordinator of Future of You Global Forum** and **Owner of Daylight Studio**. “Our goal is to create a dynamic environment where the architects of tomorrow’s health systems can converge, share insights, and accelerate the journey from lab discovery to widespread clinical reality. **Longevity is about so much more than appearance—it’s about long-term health, vitality, and quality of life.**”### A High-Caliber Lineup Addressing Key FrontiersThe forum will feature a distinguished faculty offering insights across regenerative medicine, interventional wellness, advanced diagnostics, and clinical translation. Confirmed speakers include:* ** Liz Parrish (BioViva):** A pioneer in clinical gene therapy, Parrish will discuss the frontier of regenerative interventions and the ethical and practical considerations of human genome intervention.* ** Dr. George Shapiro :** A respected authority in cardiovascular health and age management, Dr. Shapiro will explore protocols for reversing biological aging and optimizing long-term health outcomes.* **Dr. Jonathann Kuo (Hudson Medical):** A leader in interventional wellness, Dr. Kuo will examine advanced strategies for neurological repair and mental optimization, including therapeutic applications of **Deep TMS** Interventional Peptides & Mental Health: Resetting the Longevity of the Mind.* **Dr. Jennifer Tsai (Line of Sight):** Dr. Tsai will present on the emerging field of ocular longevity and the connections between visual health and neurological function.* **Dr. Neil Paulvin:** An expert in metabolic diagnostics and mitochondrial health, Dr. Paulvin will highlight technologies and protocols for brain optimization and cellular energy performance.Future of You Global expects to host **up to 300 carefully curated attendees**, including investors actively seeking longevity opportunities and owners/operators of leading clinics. This deliberate curation is designed to create an unparalleled environment for **strategic partnerships, investment conversations, and the exchange of leading-edge clinical knowledge**.### Event Details* **Event:** Future of You Global Forum* **Date:** March 8, 2026* **Location:** Daylight Studio, Hudson Yards, New York City450 W 31st Street, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10001* **Website & Tickets:** [ https://futureofyou.global/](https://futureofyou.global/ Early registration is encouraged, as capacity is strictly limited to maintain an intimate and high-impact experience.### About Future of You Global Forum**Future of You Global Forum** is a private event series dedicated to accelerating the integration of scientific breakthroughs into clinical practice across longevity and human optimization. Through curated discussions, expert presentations, and strategic networking, the forum aims to help define the next era of proactive, preventative, and regenerative healthcare.

