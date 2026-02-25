Command the Stable. Conquer the Track. Champions Stable: Equestrian Dynasty Coming to PC and Consoles Later This Year

Champions Stable: Equestrian Dynasty Key Art

An open-world horse racing sim where you shape bloodlines, manage your stable, and race your way to the winner’s circle.

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Publisher Leonardo Interactive and developer Leonardo Productions are set to bring a bold new entry to the horse racing management genre with Champions Stable: Equestrian Dynasty, launching on PC and consoles in 2026. In this upcoming game, high-stakes racing meets the calm, hands-on work of building your stable, as strategic breeding and deep management fuel every race-day result.

Watch the brand new trailer here!

In Champions Stable: Equestrian Dynasty, every decision matters. Analyze detailed training data, develop tailored programs for each horse, and craft bloodlines built to win. Plan each race carefully by assigning the right horse and jockey based on strengths and track conditions, while managing staff, sponsors, facility upgrades, and long-term investments behind the scenes. Between race days, explore the open world, strengthen your bond with your horses, and guide your stable through evolving seasons of competition.

Key Features of Champions Stable

- Ride the Race or Run the Operation: Jump into the saddle for real-time races where timing and positioning matter, or step back and guide the action from a strategic management view. Whether hands-on or tactical, your preparation determines race-day success.

- Deep Simulation: Experience an in-depth management system that covers breeding programs, training regimens, staff oversight, and facility upgrades. Every stat, schedule, and decision contributes to your stable’s long-term growth.

- Complete Management: Secure high-value sponsors, expand and modernize your facilities, manage budgets, and plan smart investments. Track your stable’s financial health through a streamlined interface built for long-term strategy.

- Living Competitive Circuit: Compete in a dynamic racing world filled with live auctions, emerging rivals, and shifting seasonal standings. Adapt your approach as competition evolves around you.

- Race the World’s Grand Stages: Compete on tracks inspired by legendary venues like Ascot, Churchill Downs, and Meydan.

- Beyond the Finish Line: Step outside the racetrack to freely ride, explore, and uncover secrets in a vast open world.

- Bond with Your Horses: Spend time grooming, riding, and caring for your horses to build personal connections and boost performance.

About Leonardo Productions

Leonardo Productions is a game development studio that is part of the Leonardo Interactive group, driven by a commitment to game design and production excellence. Based in Italy, the team delivers diverse projects across multiple platforms, combining creativity, technical craft, and a distinctive artistic and musical identity. Over time, we have released titles such as Dry Drowning and Shattered Heaven, and we continue to expand our slate with ambitious initiatives—exploring new aesthetic and gameplay directions to create memorable experiences.

About Leonardo Interactive

Leonardo Interactive is an award-winning publisher headquartered in Rome, Italy. We scout, fund and launch standout titles across PC and console, distributing both digital and physical editions in global markets. Our line-up covers multiple genres—from narrative and adventure to strategy and simulation—including Dry Drowning, Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town, Hell Architect, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle and Shattered Heaven. We partner closely with developers to refine positioning, QA and go-to-market, and we’re always on the lookout for hidden gems and bold creative visions.

