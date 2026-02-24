Hollywood and Rock Royalty’s Favorite Artist Purvis Young Exhibition at One Art Space

One Art Space Logo Purvis Young (Photo Credit: David A. Raccuglia) Art by Purvis Young (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Art by Purvis Young (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Art by Purvis Young (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni)

Closing Out Black History Month Spotlights the Painters Work

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The final week is here for Purvis Young at One Art Space as the Tribeca gallery closes out Black History Month with a landmark February exhibition that debuted previously unseen works and brought several of the artist’s paintings to New York for the first time.Curated by One Art Space co-owner MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, the exhibition centers on Young’s emotionally direct visual language and his recurring focus on social commentary, compassion, and the possibility of a better future. In the gallery, viewers encounter the imagery that made Young a singular voice in American art, including his recurring angels and figures that signal hope and healing even when the subject matter confronts the world’s wounds.As the show enters its closing stretch, the collector story around Young is drawing fresh attention. Beyond major museum holdings, Young’s paintings have long moved through serious private collections, including celebrity collectors.Publicly available reporting and auction house editorial material has noted that celebrities including Jane Fonda, Lenny Kravitz, William Louis-Drefus, Dan Akroyd, Damon Wayans and Jim belushi collect his work, and David Byrne featured Purvis Young’s artwork on the cover of his album American Utopia, underscoring how Young’s raw, lyrical vision traveled far beyond the streets where he first painted, where talk show Geraldo interviewed him at the peak of his creativity.The institutional record is equally telling. Young’s work is held by major museums including the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Whitney Museum of American Art and is documented in the Metropolitan Museum of Art collection. The exhibition narrative also connects to the Miami patrons who helped propel Young’s visibility, including the Rubell family, widely cited as having purchased the contents of his studio, numbering about 3,000 pieces.Now, in its final week, One Art Space invites press and the public to experience this Black History Month presentation before it closes.ABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years. Located at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York City the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. This unique and versatile space for exhibitions provides a perfect backdrop for both the artwork and artist to shine.The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene like Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and a solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young, whose paintings are held in institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, as well as in the collections of some of the highest-end buyers in the art market.One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together - in One Art Space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

