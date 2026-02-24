Jack White, Alabama Shakes, Lord Huron, Pixies, The Head and the Heart And More Headline Borderland Festival Sep 18-20

JACK WHITE, ALABAMA SHAKES, LORD HURON, PIXIES, THE HEAD AND THE HEART AND MORE TO HEADLINE BORDERLAND FESTIVAL SEPTEMBER 18-20, 2026 IN EAST AURORA, NY

EAST AURORA, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JACK WHITE, ALABAMA SHAKES, LORD HURON, PIXIES, THE HEAD AND THE HEART AND MORE TO HEADLINE BORDERLAND FESTIVAL SEPTEMBER 18-20, 2026 IN EAST AURORA, NYTICKETS AVAILABLE VIA PRESALE FEBRUARY 26, 10:00AM EST; GENERAL ON SALE FEBRUARY 27 10:00AM ETBorderland Music and Arts Festival, one of the Northeast’s premier celebrations of music, culture and community, today revealed its 2026 lineup, led by headliners including Jack White, Alabama Shakes, and Lord Huron, with additional performances by Pixies, The Head and the Heart, Jesse Welles and more. The festival will return to Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora, NY on September 18-20, 2026.Tickets will be available via presale on February 26, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans can sign up for the 2026 presale code at borderlandfestival.com to be first in line for 2026 festival passes. General on-sale begins February 27 at 10:00 a.m. ET.Ticket options include:3-Day GA PassIncludes general admission access to Borderland Festival all three days with entry to all stages, vendors, food & beverage areas, and festival programming.Single-Day GA PassBuy now, choose your day later! Includes general admission access to Borderland Festival for the selected day with entry to all stages, vendors, food & beverage areas, and festival programming.3-Day VIP PassIncludes all GA amenities plus access to main VIP viewing areas, exclusive lounge, upgraded restrooms, private bars, and additional seating throughout the weekend.3-Day Platinum PassIncludes all VIP and GA amenities plus front-of-house main stage viewing, access to the Backstage Hideaway Lounge, premium restrooms, and expanded hospitality offerings.Festival Lodging & Camping OptionsIn addition to local hotels throughout the Buffalo-area, on-site RV camping is available on the festival grounds as well as tent and RV camping at The Quarry and Kissing Bridge Resort as an add-on to your Festival ticket purchase. Complimentary festival parking is included, with the option to purchase a weekend shuttle pass to and from each campground throughout the weekend. Learn more at borderlandfestival.com/camping.Festival VenueHeld at the picturesque Knox Farm State Park in the heart of historic East Aurora, NY, , Borderland brings an eclectic mix of genres - spanning indie rock, folk, blues, soul and bluegrass - to the Buffalo/Niagara regions, creating an unforgettable, all-ages experience set against one of the most scenic backdrops in the state. Now in its 8th year, fans can expect a weekend-long mix of music, art, food and culture from multiple stages throughout the weekend, plus the chance to roam curated festival grounds featuring regional vendors, crafts, restaurants, breweries, and more.For more information, visit www.borderlandfestival.com 2026 Borderland Festival LineupJack White, Alabama Shakes, Lord Huron, Jesse Welles, Flipturn, Pixies, Head and the Heart, Jonah Kagen, St Paul and the Broken Bones, Penelope Road, Arcy Drive, Chance Pena, Leftover Salmon, Rebirth Brass Band, Andy Frasco, Shovels and Rope, Steph Strings, Mon Rovia, Clay Street Unit, Ryman, Moe.Organ Fairchild, Olmstead Dub, The Rollin Rust, Dirty Blanket, The Sideways, Uncle Ben's Remedy, Roy G Biv, Witty Tarbox, Buffalo Music Club's Borderland Band Camp, Brass Machine.ABOUT BORDERLAND FESTIVALSet in one of the most scenic settings in the U.S. for a music festival, Borderland Festival is Western New York’s premier annual gathering for music, culture, and community, held at the beautiful Knox Farm State Park in charming East Aurora, NY. Founded by East Aurora native Jennifer Brazill, Borderland is intentionally built as an independent, homegrown festival with deep roots in the Buffalo/Niagara region - designed to spotlight a wide-ranging lineup spanning indie rock, folk, blues, soul, and bluegrass across multiple stages. The weekend pairs live music with curated festival grounds and a strong commitment to sustainability and responsible festival practices. Past headliners have included Vampire Weekend, Mt. Joy, Khruangbin, Caamp, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and many more. For more information, visit www.borderlandfestival.com or follow @borderlandfestival.Media Contact:Jaime Rosenberg2b Entertainmentjaime@2bentertainment.net

