Salvadoran Child Predator Gets 20 Years in Federal Prison for Illegal Re-Entry

Salvadoran national, Celso Rivas-Gonzalez, was sentenced in a federal court in Del Rio to the statutory maximum 20 years in prison for illegal re-entry.

