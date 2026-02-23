Dominican National Previously Convicted of Drug Trafficking and Identity Theft Charged with Illegal Reentry

BOSTON – A Dominican national who used the alias, “Jose Perez Antonio,” and who unlawfully resided in Dorchester has been charged with illegally reentering the United States after having been deported on three separate occasions. The defendant has previously been convicted of drug trafficking, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud dating as far back as 1997.

