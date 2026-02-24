Ocho Sur Strengthens Academic Partnership with UNIA Through Sustainable Field Visit

Rector, faculty members and students from UNIA during their academic visit to Ocho Sur’s oil palm plantation in Ucayali

The academic visit promotes sustainable practices, circular economy principles and expanded field opportunities for engineering students.

We want to demonstrate how we manage environmental resources, apply circular economy principles and contribute to Ucayali’s economic development.” — Ulises Saldaña, Community Relations Manager

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its 2025 Internship Program and ongoing collaboration with academia, Ocho Sur — a business group dedicated to sustainable oil palm production in the Ucayali region of Peru — welcomed a delegation from the National Intercultural University of the Amazon ( UNIA ) to its agricultural and industrial operations.The delegation was led by Dr. Juan López Ruíz, Rector of UNIA, and included faculty researchers and students from the Agroforestry and Aquaculture Engineering and Agroindustrial Engineering programs. UNIA is recognized as Peru’s first intercultural university, with a strong focus on sustainable development and indigenous inclusion.The Ocho Sur team was represented by Ulises Saldaña, Community Relations Manager; Alexander Rosales, Agricultural Manager; and Iván Tello, Palm Oil Processing Plant Manager. During the visit, the company’s technical team presented its sustainable production practices and environmental management approach implemented across its operations in the region.Throughout the tour, Rector López Ruíz announced that a framework cooperation agreement between UNIA and Ocho Sur will soon be formally signed. The agreement is expected to provide engineering students with expanded opportunities for professional training, internships, thesis development, and academic fieldwork, strengthening their education through hands-on industry experience.Dr. López Ruíz also highlighted Ocho Sur’s strong commitment to social responsibility, particularly its engagement with neighboring communities and rural settlements. He emphasized the company’s corporate policy focused on environmental protection and the promotion of inclusive economic development in the Peruvian Amazon.Following the visit, Ulises Saldaña underscored the importance of the academic delegation’s presence, noting that it reflects Ocho Sur’s Internship and Academic Collaboration Program, designed to provide educational institutions and local stakeholders with firsthand knowledge of the company’s sustainable production model.“We want to demonstrate how we manage environmental resources, apply circular economy principles within our processes, and contribute to the economic development of Ucayali,” Saldaña stated. He added that a draft agreement with UNIA has already been prepared and is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.