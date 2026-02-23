Orlando Man Convicted for Extensive Child Sextortion Scheme Involving More than 50 Child Victims

Orlando, Florida– A federal jury has found Montrey Roseberry (20, Orlando) guilty of three counts of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, three counts of production of child sexual abuse material, and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Roseberry faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 28, 2026. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

