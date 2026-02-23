Suspended Los Angeles Lawyer Sentenced to More Than 7 Years in Federal Prison for Receiving $2.1 Million Bribe Payment from Oil Company

A Los Angeles-area lawyer was sentenced today to 87 months in federal prison for receiving a $2.1 million bribe while serving as an officer of Nigeria’s state-owned oil company in connection with negotiating favorable drilling rights for a subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned oil company.

