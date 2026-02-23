Maryland Man Charged with Murder for a September Stabbing After Court Finds Probable Cause

Shawn Conway, 50, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was charged today for second degree murder while armed, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

