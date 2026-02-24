Hakutsuru Sake of America, Inc. and LA Galaxy Enter Second Year of Partnership with New In-Stadium Cocktail

Hakutsuru Sake Horchata now available at Dignity Health Sports Park The Sayuri Margarita is available for its 2nd season at Dignity Health Sports Park The official logo for Hakutsuru Sake USA

Fan-favorite sake brand returns for second season, debuting “Sayuri Sake Horchata” at Dignity Health Sports Park

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hakutsuru Sake of America, Inc. , the U.S. subsidiary of Japan’s leading sake producer Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co., Ltd., announced today the continuation of its partnership with the LA Galaxy for a second consecutive year, reaffirming the brand’s role as the official Sake of the LA Galaxy.Building on a successful inaugural season, the second-year partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will once again bring premium Japanese sake to fans at Dignity Health Sports Park through immersive in-stadium branding, fan engagement initiatives, and exclusive beverage offerings.To celebrate the renewed partnership, Hakutsuru Sake of America, Inc. is introducing a new in-stadium cocktail, the “Sayuri Sake Horchata.” The drink will be available exclusively at the Hakutsuru Sake branded bar near the Northwest (NW) entrance of the stadium, as well as at select concession bars throughout the venue during all LA Galaxy home matches.The Sayuri Sake Horchata features Hakutsuru’s flagship Sayuri Nigori Sake, blended with horchata-inspired flavors for a smooth, lightly sweet, and refreshing beverage that combines Japanese sake tradition with Southern California’s popular Latin flavors.“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the LA Galaxy for a second year,” said Yoshiki Hida, Regional Director for Hakutsuru Sake of America, Inc. “The Galaxy fanbase represents the diverse, global audience we want to connect with, and the Sayuri Sake Horchata is a perfect example of how we’re blending cultures and creating unique experiences for fans.”The partnership reflects Hakutsuru’s broader strategy to introduce sake to new audiences through sports, lifestyle, and experiential marketing, while elevating the matchday experience with premium and innovative beverage options.Founded in 1743 in Kobe, Japan, Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co., Ltd. is the world’s leading sake producer with nearly 300 years of brewing heritage. Hakutsuru Sake of America, Inc. continues the company’s mission of expanding sake culture across the United States through education, partnerships, and product innovation.About Hakutsuru Sake of America, Inc.Hakutsuru Sake of America, Inc. is the American subsidiary of Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co., Ltd., Japan’s top sake brand. The company imports and distributes a wide portfolio of premium sake products nationwide, serving both retail and on-premise markets.About LA GalaxyFounded in 1996, the LA Galaxy is one of Major League Soccer’s original teams and its most successful franchise, with multiple MLS Cup championships and a global fanbase. The LA Galaxy play their home matches at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

