Atlas IoT Secures USPTO Grant for Revolutionary Age-Restricted Vaping Technology in Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems

Privacy-Focused AI Age Verification and Biometric System Ensures 100% Prevention of Underage Vaping, Paving the Way for FDA Approval of Adult Vape Flavors

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas IoT, a forward-thinking innovator in smart IoT safety solutions headquartered in Athens, Georgia, today announced it has received a grant from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patented age-restricted device and system designed for electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). This groundbreaking technology delivers robust, foolproof protection against underage vaping while establishing a strong, evidence-based foundation for the FDA to potentially approve a wider array of adult-oriented vape flavors.The Atlas IoT system utilizes AI-powered age verification technology to confirm the user is 21 years or older, requiring no apps to be downloaded on the user's smartphone and no collecting or storing any user information in this privacy-centric process. Once age is verified, the user provisions the device with a one-time thumbprint scan, which thereafter serves as the independent unlocking method with no repeated age checks or smartphone tethering required. To prevent misuse, such as an authorized user unlocking the device and then allowing a minor to use it, the mouthpiece incorporates bioimpedance technology. This dual-modality verification, thumbprint plus real-time bioimpedance, creates an active circuit that breaks if the device is held to a minor's lips, rendering it inoperable. The result is a 100% guarantee that the vaping device cannot be used by underage consumers, dramatically reducing youth access risks, supporting family safety, and aligning with public health priorities."Our privacy-respecting, standalone technology represents a major leap forward in responsible ENDS design," said Joseph Pruitt, CEO at Atlas IoT. "By eliminating any possibility of minor use without compromising user convenience, we protect youth while providing the FDA with a credible pathway to consider approving adult flavors, options long restricted due to concerns over underage vaping."Atlas IoT has recently requested a Q-Submission meeting with the FDA to discuss its Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) in advance of formal submission, focusing on the vape device's core components. The next steps include securing approval for a “Component PMTA”, followed by collaborations with industry partners to integrate compliant e-liquids into the replaceable pod system. This model empowers partners to submit their own PMTAs for flavored e-liquid products intended solely for verified adult users.In stark contrast to the illicit vape market that has flooded the United States with millions of unauthorized disposable devices, mainly originating from China, evading FDA oversight, and continuing to be sold illegally to minors despite aggressive federal enforcement, these unregulated imports frequently feature appealing flavors and deceptive packaging that attract youth. A majority of these illegal products contain unknown and potentially dangerous substances, such as harmful heavy metals like lead, chromium, nickel, and others that can leach into e-liquids and aerosols, posing serious long-term health risks. Atlas IoT is committed to a superior, compliant standard by manufacturing its consumable PODs domestically and having them filled in the United States at an FDA-registered facility. This additional control procedure ensures rigorous quality oversight, full transparency, and enhanced safety for a regulated product that provides consumers with a reliable alternative free from the hazards and uncertainties of illicit foreign-sourced e-liquids.Once approved by the FDA, the Atlas IoT vaping device and system will set the gold standard for age-restricted technologies in the ENDS industry, promoting innovation, regulatory compliance, and consumer trust in a marketplace dedicated to responsible adult use.About Atlas IoTHeadquartered in Athens, Georgia, Atlas IoT develops intelligent IoT devices that emphasize safety, privacy, and compliance in regulated industries. Dedicated to protecting consumers and advancing public health through cutting-edge, user-verified technology, the company is leading innovation in secure ENDS solutions. For more information please contact:

