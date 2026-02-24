Elephant Insurance named to USA TODAY's 'America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026' list

Recognition by USA TODAY highlights Elephant’s ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding care and protection to its customers nationwide.

Being named one of America’s best for customer service is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication, resilience, and drive to always do right by our customers.” — Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elephant Insurance is proud to announce its inclusion on the "America’s Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026" list, published by USA TODAY in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group. This recognition highlights Elephant’s ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding care and protection to its customers nationwide."America’s Best Customer Service in Financial Services" is an annual award program that recognizes financial services companies, including auto insurers, that consistently set high standards for customer service excellence. USA TODAY partnered with research firm Plant-A Insights to evaluate more than 31,000 U.S. customers’ experiences with more than 2,500 financial services providers. The study reviewed customer evaluations across multiple dimensions of customer service, including satisfaction, professional competence, problem solving, transparency, reliability and friendliness. Based on those evaluations, the top 500 companies were selected for the 2026 list.A Commitment to Service ExcellenceAlberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance, expressed the company’s pride in this achievement:"At Elephant, our mission is simple: to protect our customers and provide them with genuine, caring service at every turn. Being named one of America’s best for customer service is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication, resilience, and drive to always do right by our customers. We believe great service is about listening, acting with empathy, and making insurance as straightforward and stress-free as possible. This recognition belongs to every member of our Elephant Herd who goes above and beyond every day for our customers."For over 15 years, Elephant Insurance has delivered reliable, affordable auto insurance solutions across eight U.S. states, earning a reputation for friendly expertise and a customer-first approach. By continually investing in digital tools, customer care, and employee training, Elephant ensures that each interaction is personal and positive.“We go to great lengths to protect our customers and their loved ones,” Schiavon added. “We’re honored that our customers trust us to protect what matters most, and we’re committed to setting an even higher standard for the years to come.”About Elephant Insurance: Elephant Insurance is an auto insurance company that provides consumers with the tools and advice they need to buy and use auto insurance—including innovative AI-driven solutions that make insurance simpler and more personalized. Elephant is known for its customer focus, innovative pricing, and supportive work culture. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant provides auto, home, renters, life, and umbrella insurance policies to customers in Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Elephant is listed by Forbes as one of America’s Best Insurance Companies 2023 and certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more, visit elephant.com.About the Award: “America’s Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026" is a recognition developed by USA TODAY and Plant-A, which gathers real customer feedback to identify companies that excel at service quality and customer focus in banking, insurance, investments, and more.

