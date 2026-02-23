hi Seltzer and Rob O’Neill Attend The Big Race in Daytona, Celebrating Partnership at America’s Most Iconic NASCAR Event

hi seltzer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend at the legendary Big Race in Daytona, hi Seltzer and former Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill officially stepped into the spotlight together, marking the public debut of their newly announced partnership at one of America’s most patriotic sporting traditions for fans nationwide.Held at Daytona International Speedway, the race once again delivered the electric atmosphere that has made it a bucket list experience for fans nationwide.“NASCAR is an event every American should experience, especially Daytona,” said O’Neill. “From a prayer with half a million people to our National Anthem to Lap 3 of silence in honor of Dale all the way to the checkered flag, this phenomenal experience is loud, proud and patriotic. A huge thank you to hi Seltzer for making this happen.”The weekend appearance served as the first public activation of O’Neill’s new partnership with hi Seltzer, a THC infused beverage brand focused on providing adult consumers with an alternative to alcohol. O’Neill, who has openly discussed his decision to stop drinking alcohol and address post traumatic stress related to his military service, says the partnership reflects a personal and professional alignment.Earlier this week, O’Neill formally announced his collaboration with hi Seltzer, citing his belief that THC can be a more mindful alternative to alcohol for some adults. He has previously shared his journey toward sobriety and alternative wellness approaches, including undergoing ibogaine treatments abroad and reevaluating alcohol’s role in his life.“Alcohol nearly destroyed my life,” O’Neill said in the initial announcement. “Stepping away from it forced me to be honest about what I was using and why. For me, THC has been a healthier alternative, one that doesn’t lead to the same destructive outcomes. hi Seltzer represents a modern, responsible way to socialize without alcohol, and that’s something I genuinely believe in.”Joining him at the Big Race was Lou Police, CEO of hi Seltzer, who described the experience as both powerful and symbolic.“Watching The Great American Race with a great American hero was equally exhilarating and inspirational,” said Police. “Rob’s story is about accountability, resilience, and making deliberate choices for himself and his family. We’re extremely proud to partner with someone who speaks honestly about his experiences and supports thoughtful conversations around functional beverage alternatives for adults.”Throughout race weekend, O’Neill and the hi Seltzer team participated in brand engagements, media appearances, and fan interactions, celebrating both the sport’s deep rooted American traditions and a broader cultural shift toward non alcoholic and cannabis adjacent beverage options.As consumer preferences evolve, hi Seltzer continues to position itself at the forefront of the functional beverage space, offering 0 calories, 0 sugar, and 0 alcohol, crafted specifically for adults 21+ seeking mindful social alternatives.About Rob O’NeillRob O’Neill is a former United States Navy SEAL, New York Times bestselling author, and public speaker. Following his military career, he has been outspoken about veteran mental health, personal accountability, and life after service. He is also the founder of Operator Canna, a cannabis company serving veteran and operator communities.About hi Seltzerhi Seltzer is a THC infused seltzer brand offering a modern alternative to alcohol. With 0 calories, 0 sugar, and 0 alcohol, hi Seltzer is crafted for adult consumers who value flavor, transparency, and mindful social experiences. Must be 21+ to purchase.For more information, visit: hiseltzers.com Medi Contact:

