Brokerage Firms Earned Over $100 Million in Commissions from Sales of Now-Bankrupt Inspired Healthcare Investments

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous investors nationwide who suffered losses in Inspired Healthcare Capital (“IHC”) private placement funds and Delaware statutory trusts (DSTs). Recent industry reports show broker-dealers received more than $100 million in commissions, with some offerings paying commissions of 10%, raising significant conflict-of-interest concerns.Investors who purchased Inspired Healthcare Capital investments may be entitled to pursue financial recovery through FINRA arbitration claims. Contact KlaymanToskes today at 888-997-9956 to discuss your potential recovery options.Since 2025, KlaymanToskes has alleged conflicts of interest in claims filed against brokerage firms that sold IHC investments. In July 2025, Inspired Healthcare Capital suspended investor distributions and new offerings, and in February 2026, the company filed for bankruptcy amid its multi-billion-dollar liabilities.Inspired Healthcare Capital investments were widely recommended to retail investors. KlaymanToskes is investigating whether brokerage firms and financial advisors failed to conduct adequate due diligence, recommended unsuitable investments, or did not properly disclose the risks, illiquidity, and high compensation tied to these products.“Brokerage firms cannot put commissions ahead of their customers,” said Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., a founding partner of KlaymanToskes. “When firms collect millions in fees from high-risk private placements, they must ensure the recommendations are suitable and fully disclose all risks and conflicts — something our investigations and filed claims suggest did not occur here.”Mr. Klayman added, “We speak with affected investors daily and understand the serious financial harm these losses have caused.”Investors who purchased Inspired Healthcare Capital funds or DSTs are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman for a free and confidential consultation at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

