New Memoir 'Born into Silence' Unveils a Gripping Journey of Resilience and the Power of Chosen Family

"Born Into Silence is a deeply moving memoir"

Alison Dunskis’ raw account of overcoming childhood trauma and finding identity illustrates the path from invisibility to empowerment.

"This book is for anyone still in the middle of their storm".” — Alison Dunskis

FOX LAKE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- How does a child, labeled "the devil" by those meant to protect her, transform into a leader of compassion?Alison Dunskis answers this in her soul-stirring new memoir, Born into Silence , published by Spines . The book is a courageous exploration of surviving domestic neglect and the profound discovery that family is not always defined by blood, but by choice.In Born into Silence, Dunskis peels back the layers of a childhood defined by "survival training" rather than innocence. From a home where food was locked behind straps and joy was treated as a punishable offense, Dunskis takes readers through the harrowing reality of emotional and physical isolation. The narrative reaches a turning point when, at sixteen, a life-threatening confrontation forces a final break from the silence, sparking a desperate search for a place to belong.The memoir chronicles Dunskis’ transition from a "ghost" in her own life to a professional thriving in the senior living industry. Through the support of mentors and her "chosen family," she illustrates how caring for others became the unexpected key to her own healing. Born into Silence is more than a survival story; it is a blueprint for reclaiming one’s identity after years of erasure.Key Narrative Highlights:The Rules of Survival: A visceral look at the psychological landscape of growing up unwanted and the "technicality" of existence.The Power of One Note: How a single act of desperation in a biology class triggered a chain reaction toward freedom.Healing through Senior Care: The transformative journey of finding "safe people" among the elderly residents who taught her that vulnerability is not a trap.Defining Chosen Family: The moving story of Shannon and Jayson, the anchors who provided a home where love was unconditional, and stability was a reality."This book is for anyone still in the middle of their storm," says author Alison Dunskis. "It is proof that you are not the labels placed upon you, but the life you choose to build; your life matters, and the best is still ahead of you".“Born into Silence” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author Alison Dunskis is a Sales and Marketing Director in the senior living industry, where she has dedicated nearly a decade to the care and advocacy of the elderly. After overcoming a childhood of profound instability and neglect, she has become a voice for trauma survivors, proving that resilience and professional success are possible regardless of one’s beginnings. She currently resides in Florida.Book DetailsTitle: Born into SilenceAuthor: Alison DunskisPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-889-569-714-6Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines ( https://spines.com ), the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

