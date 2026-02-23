UChicago Medicine partners with Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare to develop clinical health IT leaders

Photo at the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony. From left to right: UChicago Medicine Executive Director of Clinical Excellence, Innovation and Engagement Sharon Markman, MHA; UChicago Medicine Chief Medical Information Officer and Medical Director of International Programs Cheng-Kai Kao, MD; Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare Chief Information Officer Chien-Chang Lee, MD, ScD; UChicago Medicine Professor and Associate Vice Chair for Faculty Development Stephen Weber, MD, ScM

A national initiative to cultivate clinical health information technology leaders in Taiwan is underway through a partnership between the University of Chicago Medicine health system and the Taiwan government's Ministry of Health and Welfare.

UChicago Medicine is providing the Ministry of Health and Welfare with curriculum development guidance, remote online coursework and on-site training at the University of Chicago Medical Center to help address the growing need for chief medical information officers (CMIOs) in Taiwan. The collaboration, formalized in November 2025 with the signing of a memorandum of understanding, marked a significant commitment to international cooperation in advancing digital health.

Graduates of the program will return to their respective medical centers to spearhead advancements in medical informatics, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and cybersecurity.

“We are witnessing a global surge in demand for informatics training as healthcare undergoes a profound digital transformation,” said Cheng-Kai Kao, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer and Medical Director of International Programs at UChicago Medicine. “We are honored to be recognized for our expertise and are eager to share the innovations and frameworks we’ve developed.”

While the CMIO role is well-established in the U.S. healthcare system, it's an emerging necessity in Taiwan, where responsibilities are expanding to include the deployment of clinical AI tools and leadership in smart digital healthcare.

CMIOs serve as senior physician executives who bridge the gap between technology and clinical practice. They align clinical strategy and governance with IT implementation to ensure that technology enhances, rather than hinders, frontline care.

"In recent years, the CMIO has played an increasingly critical role in driving the digital transformation of healthcare institutions," said Kao.

To stay ahead of this evolving landscape, UChicago Medicine established the Center for Digital Transformation (CDT) in 2025. Led by a multidisciplinary team of experts in IT, digital marketing, data analytics, clinical informatics and implementation science, the center supports the UChicago Medicine health system in evaluating, deploying and overseeing technology solutions. The Center’s primary mission is to leverage AI and digital solutions to improve patient safety and quality of care while reducing administrative workload.

“The Center for Digital Transformation continues to serve as a catalyst for meaningful transformation, reimagining technology-enabled care and clinical research across the UChicago Medicine enterprise,” said Yeman Collier, Chief Information Officer at UChicago Medicine. “This partnership offers a unique opportunity to extend UChicago Medicine’s thought leadership globally while incorporating valuable expertise from Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare in support of those we serve in our immediate community and beyond.”

The Taiwanese CMIO Training Program will provide professional development in four domains:

Medical informatics: Modernizing electronic health records, enhancing clinical decision support, establishing virtual care models and enabling meaningful data exchange across different systems and applications.

Modernizing electronic health records, enhancing clinical decision support, establishing virtual care models and enabling meaningful data exchange across different systems and applications. Big data analytics: Managing complex datasets, building data governance frameworks and applying analytics to drive both clinical and operational improvements.

Managing complex datasets, building data governance frameworks and applying analytics to drive both clinical and operational improvements. Clinical AI: Evaluating, validating and monitoring AI tools; integrating them into workflows; and ensuring their safe, equitable and clinically aligned use.

Evaluating, validating and monitoring AI tools; integrating them into workflows; and ensuring their safe, equitable and clinically aligned use. Cybersecurity and privacy: Assessing security and privacy risks, managing identity and access controls, and implementing protective measures to safeguard sensitive clinical data.

Approximately 50 Taiwanese physician executives nominated by their medical centers will complete online courses offered by the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s newly established Taiwan Smart Healthcare School, many featuring lectures from UChicago Medicine experts. Following a competitive interview process, a select group of candidates will receive Ministry of Health and Welfare support to participate in a six-month on-site training program at the University of Chicago Medical Center, hub of the UChicago Medicine health system.

During their time in Chicago, trainees will gain hands-on experience by embedding in real-world projects and collaborating with seasoned informatics leaders at UChicago Medicine.

“It will be a valuable experience for trainees to engage with informatics professionals from diverse backgrounds and study the governance structures and change management strategies that drive successful technology adoption,” said Kao. “At the same time, their insights and experiences from a different healthcare system will enrich our work at UChicago Medicine. This truly is a mutual learning opportunity.”