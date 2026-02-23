Paving of Taxiway L at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport scheduled Feb. 23-27

Main, News Posted on Feb 23, 2026 in Airports News

Passengers on Wide-Body Aircraft with Afternoon Departures Will be Sent to Terminal 2

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises travelers of daily construction to repave Taxiway L between Gate B-4 and Gate A-16 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). Closures for the paving will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23 and end at 2 a.m. the following day, with the final closure scheduled for 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27.

During work hours, most of the wide-body aircraft at Terminal 1 and the Mauka Terminal will be relocated. This may impact Hawaiian and Alaska passengers with flights on Airbus 330 or Boeing 787 aircraft. Anticipate potential gate changes and additional time to travel between the terminals. Wiki Wiki shuttle service is available. See https://airports.hawaii.gov/hnl/getting-to-from/ground-transportation/intra-airport-transportation/ for details.

HDOT appreciates the patience of the traveling public as we work to maintain and improve our transportation infrastructure.

