Utah Department of Public Safety Appoints Stephanie Dinsmore as Public Affairs Director

SALT LAKE CITY (February 18, 2026) – The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) has officially named Stephanie Dinsmore as the department’s new Public Affairs Director. Dinsmore joins the department with a comprehensive background in public safety communications, media production, and journalism.

Dinsmore most recently served with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. During her tenure there, she led crisis communications, community engagement strategy, and statewide recruitment initiatives. Her experience in local law enforcement communications provides a solid foundation for her new role overseeing strategic messaging at the state level.

Before transitioning into public service, Dinsmore spent more than a decade in media and video production. Her professional history includes serving as vice president and senior producer for a Salt Lake-based video production company. She began her career as a news producer, developing a specialized focus on the effective presentation and distribution of public information.

Dinsmore earned bachelor’s degrees in Communications and Psychology from the University of Utah and is currently completing a Master of Public Administration, with graduation expected in April 2026. A resident of Utah, she enjoys snowboarding, traveling, and exploring local community landmarks with her husband and two children.

In her new capacity, Dinsmore will work alongside DPS teams to support the department’s mission of “Keeping Utah Safe.”

Effective immediately, please use the following contact information for inquiries:

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Inquiries: Please contact the UHP PIO line at801-554-5659.

Emergency Management Inquiries: Please contact the Division of Emergency Management PIO Genevieve Keys at [email protected] or 385-867-6692.

All Other Inquiries: Please contact Stephanie Dinsmore at [email protected] or 385-296-8385 or Taylor Keys at [email protected] or 801-834-1312.

