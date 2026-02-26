Execs Collect Show Announces, ‘Sky & Space Series‘ Featuring Frontiers of Flight Museum, Aerospace & Star Wars History

Execs Collect Show

SOUTHLAKE,, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Execs Collect, the acclaimed streaming program spotlighting the intersection of executive leadership, technology careers, and the growing collectibles culture, proudly announces the debut of its new Sky and Space Series.This groundbreaking series brings together the Frontiers of Flight Museum , Star Wars, and leaders from the technology and aeronautics industries to showcase rare artifacts and explore how pop culture and collectibles inspire innovation and careers in aerospace and STEM.The series demonstrates how artifacts—from early air transportation and space travel to toys and aerospace innovations—serve not only as cultural touchstones, but also as catalysts for professional growth in science, engineering, and technology.“At Execs Collect, we believe every artifact tells a story — not just of culture, but of innovation. The Sky and Space Series explain how collectibles spark imagination, inspire careers in aerospace and technology, and connect audiences to the frontiers of human achievement.”— Fanny Dunagan, Co-Host of Execs CollectThe inaugural series features the Frontiers of Flight Museum, home to more than 35,000 rare and unique artifacts spanning the history of flight — from hot air ballooning as far back as the 1700s, to modern day spacecraft — in both real-world aviation and toy form. This first series showcases one-of-a-kind aviation artifacts alongside antique toy collectibles that capture the imagination across generations.“Our mission has always been to preserve and inspire. By sharing rare and unique pieces of aviation history, we connect generations to the possibilities of aerospace careers and the importance of innovation.” — Abigail Erickson-Torres, President and CEO, Frontiers of Flight MuseumFrom the Wright brothers to George Lucas’s Star Wars, the toy industry and the aerospace sector have long been intertwined. The series traces this connection from the Wright brothers’ early fascination with toy helicopters to the cultural phenomenon of Star Wars and today’s commercial space exploration efforts led by innovators.“When we built the Space Shuttle models and Star Wars spacecraft at Kenner, we imagined they might inspire future engineers. Play inspires both kids and adults to pursue aviation and aerospace careers. Toys and collectibles are more than nostalgia — they’re gateways to imagination and technical exploration.” — Jacob R. Miles III, Former Kenner Star Wars and GE Aerospace, engineerThe aerospace industry is currently facing significant workforce challenges. According to the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), hiring shortages are driven by retirements, attrition, and growing demand for technical talent. Through the Execs Collect, Sky and Space Series, and its partners, we aim to spotlight exciting opportunities in STEM education and aerospace careers in an engaging and accessible way.“Every artifact tells a story of progress. From prototypes to flight-tested components, these items remind us that engineering is about pushing boundaries and inspiring the next wave of innovators.” — Columbus, Aeronautics Engineer and Aerospace Models CollectorThe series also examines how aerospace and science fiction memorabilia have become high-value collectibles, fueling both cultural and economic interest. By showcasing the journey from collectibles to careers, the series emphasizes how passion for toys and artifacts can evolve into professional pathways in STEM fields.“Our guests and sponsors are aerospace leaders who demonstrate how historical and cinematic toys and artifacts influence modern engineering — bridging entertainment and industry innovation.” — Jacob R. Miles III, Co-Host of Execs Collect, Aerospace and Toy Industry VeteranExecs Collect invites visionary sponsors to join the Sky and Space Series in amplifying its mission: inspiring future generations, celebrating innovation, and connecting audiences to the worlds of aerospace and aerospace collectibles. Sponsorship opportunities include brand integration across streaming and social media platforms, event partnerships with the Frontiers of Flight Museum, and exclusive featured content opportunities.About Execs Collect LLCExecs Collect is a dynamic streaming show that explores the passions of executives and industry leaders through their collections. From toys and rare artifacts to cultural icons, the series reveals how the power and purpose of play and collectibles shape careers, industries, and communities.About the Frontiers of Flight MuseumThe Frontiers of Flight Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, uses the power of aerospace to improve society. Located at Dallas Love Field, the museum educates, motivates, and inspires generations through the wonder of flight. With engaging exhibits, historic aircraft, and innovative educational Aerospace/STEM programs, the museum connects visitors to the past, present, and future of aviation.

