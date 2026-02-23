Commissioner Sid Miller Blasts Cartel Scourge in Fiery San Juan Press Conference: Applauds Takedown of Notorious Leader, Demands U.S. Military Wipeout of All Drug Cartels Now

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller arrived in San Juan today to hail the explosive takedown of brutal cartel kingpin Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes as a long-overdue gut punch to the fentanyl-fueled monsters terrorizing our borders. As Texas's top guardian of agriculture, Miller is fed up with watching hardworking farmers, ranchers, and ag producers dodge bullets and chaos while feeding the nation and the world.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“Food security is national security, and we can no longer let these dangerous cartels interfere with our food supply, either in Mexico, where they extort producers, hijack supply chains, and turn fertile lands into battlegrounds, or here in the United States, where spillover violence forces our own agriculture operations into defensive lockdowns. He demanded an end to the cartels' 40-year reign of terror, urging President Donald J. Trump, who always puts Americans first, to mobilize now against these international terrorist outfits labeled as such by both Texas and the federal government.

These evil cartels aren't just peddling poison; they're a direct, deadly threat to Texas's backbone—the farmers and ranchers who till the soil, raise livestock, and keep food on tables across Texas, America, and beyond. Spillover violence from Mexico's cartel wars has forced agriculture producers to arm up, alter planting schedules, abandon fields near the border, and live in constant fear of kidnappings, extortion, and stray gunfire.

Imagine busting your back to grow crops or tend herds, only to have cartel thugs turn your land into a warzone. Families shattered, livelihoods ruined, communities poisoned, literally and figuratively, by fentanyl floods and brutal intimidation. This isn't abstract: it's a clear and present danger that's already cost lives and billions in lost productivity for Texas agriculture, the engine of our state's economy, and it directly undermines our nation's food security.

This takedown of one of the Western Hemisphere's most vicious thugs is proof that when we hit hard, we win big, but we can't stop before the job is done. These cartels have terrorized us for over four decades, flooding American streets with death and turning border communities into battlegrounds. Enough is enough! This must be the spark that ignites a U.S. military offensive to hunt down every last cartel member in Mexico and erase them from the face of the earth. We have a President in Donald J. Trump who prioritizes American lives and security. It's time to deploy our forces against these transnational criminals who've been officially designated as terrorist organizations. No more half-measures; total eradication now!