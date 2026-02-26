Porterhouse SLED Launches to Redefine Public Sector Finance Modernization with AI-Assisted Workday Delivery Model

Founding Partners

Founded by the Executives Who Shaped the SLED Workday Market, Porterhouse Introduces a Lower-Risk Path to Budgeting, Intelligent Accounting, and ERP

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Porterhouse SLED, a Workday Services Partner sponsored by Adaptive Planning, announced today its official launch, introducing a new model for public sector finance modernization that aims to dramatically reduce the time, disruption, and risk traditionally associated with budgeting and planning transformation.

Built exclusively for state and local government, higher education institutions, and water districts (SLED), Porterhouse combines deep public sector domain expertise aligned to industry standards with AI-assisted implementation accelerators to deliver state and Local government and higher education budgeting processes, intelligent accounting, faster and more consistently than traditional implementation models. This becomes a more disciplined onramp to ERP.

The firm enters the market at a critical time. Public sector finance teams are facing tighter budgets, heightened scrutiny from auditors and governing boards, workforce shortages, and increasing compliance complexity; yet most budgeting and planning solutions were designed for private-sector enterprises with far larger budgets and staffing capacity.

“Public sector finance leaders carry enormous responsibility to taxpayers, students, ratepayers, and governing boards,” said Steven Porter, CEO and Founding Partner of Porterhouse SLED. “They deserve modernization that strengthens accountability and builds confidence at every level. Porterhouse was created to deliver that with the depth of expertise and discipline public institutions require.”

Porterhouse’s leadership team is widely recognized for helping establish and scale Workday across public sector institutions nationwide.

Steven Porter has been instrumental in advancing Workday adoption across the public sector, helping shape delivery approaches now used by cities, counties, and special districts nationwide. He has shaped modernization strategies for more than 30 enterprise state and local government organizations, with particular expertise in complex city, county, and special district environments. Porter is also known for defining integrated ERP, asset, and utility billing architectures now widely adopted across U.S. water agencies.

John McGrath, COO and Founding Partner, is one of the most experienced Workday Adaptive Planning leaders in higher education and public sector finance. A former Budget Director with more than 150 enterprise implementations delivered, McGrath specializes in modernizing the government budgeting process — strengthening operating and workforce budgets and building reliable multi-year financial outlooks. By leveraging Workday Adaptive Planning, he helps agencies transform budgeting discipline into clear, defensible financial plans.

Stephanie Nadeau, CIO and Founding Partner, is among the most accomplished Workday Financials and Accounting Center architects in the ecosystem. She has designed multiple Workday Marketplace solutions, including Integrated Utility Billing and Automated ACFR, purpose-built for government and utility clients. Her expertise centers on unifying compliance, finance, and operational data into intelligent, automated architectures that reduce audit risk while improving transparency.

While many firms reference AI conceptually, Porterhouse has embedded automation directly into its implementation methodology. The firm’s AI-native accelerators streamline configuration, embed public sector compliance logic, and reduce manual build work, accelerating timelines while protecting staff capacity. This approach is designed specifically for lean public sector teams that need modernization delivered with precision and minimal disruption.

Porterhouse’s phased model allows organizations to “start where they’ll win”:

- Planning-led transformation for cities, counties and higher education institutions seeking agile budgeting, workforce modeling, and multi-scenario forecasting.

- Accounting-led modernization for cities, counties and utilities requiring fund-level compliance automation, reconciliation streamlining, and cross-department consistency.

- A disciplined path to Workday ERP — often starting with budgeting transformation, while also delivering intelligent accounting solutions that integrate into existing Workday deployments or larger ERP initiatives.

- By leading modernization with budgeting, Porterhouse reduces upfront risk while creating measurable early outcomes that build confidence with leadership and governing boards.

Unlike generalist system integrators, Porterhouse works exclusively with public sector organizations. Every engagement reflects the operational realities of public sector finance: multi-fund accounting, GASB requirements, grant compliance, rate-case defensibility, audit scrutiny, and governance-heavy approval structures.

As modernization pressure increases across public institutions, Porterhouse is positioning itself as a category-defining firm: AI-assisted Workday delivery engineered specifically for SLED.

By combining enterprise-grade credibility with focused implementations, the firm aims to make modernization feasible for organizations that have historically delayed transformation due to price or risk concerns.

With leadership that helped scale and differentiate Workday adoption in a market dominated by incumbents and a delivery model focused on solving real budgeting and accounting challenges, Porterhouse is positioned to drive the next phase of public sector finance modernization.

