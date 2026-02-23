Eight Pounds of Meth Seized in Ongoing Multi-Agency Investigation

GREENE COUNTY – An ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation conducted by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the Johnson City Police Department, and the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the seizure of multiple pounds of methamphetamine and the arrest of a large-scale distributor.

Earlier this month, TBI special agents with the Drug Investigation Division joined detectives with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson City Police Department after information was developed that Mark Holt (DOB: 11/02/70) was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Northeast Tennessee.

On February 12th, agents executed a search warrant at a storage unit in Piney Flats connected to Holt. During the search, authorities seized approximately seven pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and items consistent with the production of methamphetamine.

On February 13th, TBI agents, working alongside the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, located the recreational vehicle where Holt was residing at a campground along Pebble Mountain Road in Chuckey. A search warrant was executed at that location, resulting in the seizure of approximately one pound of methamphetamine, a firearm, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Mark Holt was taken into custody and charged with Sale/Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Psilocybin Mushrooms), and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. He is currently being held in the Greene County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges pending.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

