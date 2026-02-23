Indie Vegas Film Festival 2026: An Independent Film Destination in Las Vegas

Indie Vegas Film Festival Indie Vegas Film festival Laurel 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie Vegas Film Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place at Aliante Casino & Hotel beginning on Thursday, April 30th and continuing through Sunday May 3rd. Independent film showings will be on two screens at The Aliante Stadium 16 & Imax, the on-site movie theater in the Aliante Casino & Hotel located in North Las Vegas. The festival will feature an opening night networking party on Wednesday, April 29th. “The cinema complex at the Aliante Casino & Hotel is an excellent entertainment destination for everyone and it has a great atmosphere”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director.

Celebrating its third year, the festival promotes independent films from all genres. “Filmmakers from Nevada and from around the world are encouraged to submit their films through Film Freeway”, added Jon Gursha. Designed for independent films, the festival showcases independent films as well as the filmmakers behind their creative works. Some of the screenings will feature Q & A sessions with the filmmakers. “We are excited to have this year’s festival at the Aliante Casino Hotel & Spa this year”, said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer. Festivalgoers can also enjoy a mix of gaming, dining, entertainment, and relaxation amenities at the hotel. For more information, visit the official website of the Indie Vegas Film Festival 2026 at www.indievergasfilmfestival.com

Film and screenplay submissions are open on Film Freeway https://filmfreeway.com/IndieVegasFilmFestival

Indie Vegas Film Festival is an independent film festival based in Las Vegas, NV. Indie Vegas showcases films from around the world for independent filmmakers. Indie Vegas is a platform for independent filmmakers bringing together the filmmaking community of Las Vegas and Nevada. The Indie Vegas Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director and Co-founded by, Peter Greene. Indie Vegas Film Festival is a registered trademark, Indie Vegas Film Festival®, a registered trademark. For more information, please visit indievegasfilmfestival.com

