REVEL Realty Hosts Head Coach Leadership Summit at Headquarters to Align Strategy and Strengthen Organizational Growth

REVEL Realty hosted its 2026 Head Coach Leadership Summit, uniting office leaders to share strategies, strengthen leadership, and align priorities for growth.

When leaders align with clarity and purpose, the impact reaches every office, every agent, and every client we serve.” — Nicki Serravalle, Founder

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, CANADA, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage convened its senior leadership team for the Head Coach Leadership Summit 2026, held at REVEL Headquarters this past month. The full-day gathering brought together the brokerage’s Head Coaches and office leaders from across its network to collaborate on strategy, share best practices, and align priorities for the year ahead.

Hosted at REVEL HQ — “The Court” — the summit served as a focused working session designed to strengthen leadership effectiveness across the organization’s more than 45 locations and over 550 agents throughout Ontario. The event emphasized collaboration, innovation, and resilience in the face of an evolving real estate landscape.

Over the past several years, the real estate industry has experienced significant volatility, requiring brokerages to adapt quickly to shifting market conditions, regulatory changes, and consumer expectations. REVEL leadership emphasized that strong, unified leadership at the office level is essential to navigating these challenges successfully while continuing to deliver exceptional value to clients and agents alike.

“Our leaders are the backbone of our organization,” said Nicki Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty. “This summit was about bringing together some of the most dedicated professionals in the industry to share ideas, solve challenges collectively, and move forward with a unified vision.”

The day began with welcome remarks from founders Ryan and Nicki Serravalle, followed by a series of presentations focused on growth, leadership effectiveness, and operational excellence. Valerie Simoneau delivered a session on leveraging business systems to support sustainable expansion, while a keynote presentation from internationally respected real estate coach Mary-Anne Gillespie challenged attendees to eliminate contingency thinking and commit fully to their strategic objectives.

Additional sessions included a case study presentation by John Dowbiggin on scalable growth systems, as well as a leadership talk from Jen Scholte, Head Coach and Leader of REVEL Collingwood, centered on leading authentically and effectively within one’s strengths.

Beyond the formal agenda, the summit fostered candid discussions among leaders regarding opportunities to enhance productivity, support agents more effectively, and strengthen the brokerage’s culture across all locations. Participants emphasized the value of sharing real-world experiences and collaborating on solutions that can be implemented across the organization.

“The level of engagement and genuine commitment in the room was extraordinary,” said Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty. “When leaders come together with mutual respect and a shared purpose, the impact extends far beyond a single meeting — it shapes the future of the entire company.”

The Head Coach Leadership Summit is part of REVEL Realty’s broader commitment to continuous improvement and organizational alignment. By investing in leadership development and strategic planning, the brokerage aims to ensure consistent excellence across its rapidly growing network.

REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage is a fast-growing Ontario-based real estate company with more than 550 agents operating across 45+ locations. Known for its collaborative culture, innovative agent support systems, and strong community presence, REVEL empowers real estate professionals to deliver exceptional service and results while redefining the traditional brokerage model.

