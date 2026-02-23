Meet the Dedicated Attorneys at Doehrman Buba Ring

Doehrman Buba Ring Marks 2025 With Super Lawyers Honors, Eight-Figure Settlement, and Firm-Wide Leadership Appointments

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CARMEL, Ind. — Partners Kyle Ring and Daniel Buba were both named 2025 Indiana Super Lawyers, a peer-reviewed designation earned by fewer than five percent of attorneys practicing in the state.Kyle also received the Roxanne Barton Conlin Certificate of Recognition from the American Association for Justice and was named a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionary of the Year Candidate. Dan earned the AAJ Trucking Litigation Group Ring of Honor, given to attorneys who have made sustained, exceptional contributions to trucking litigation on behalf of crash victims. The firm was also ranked Tier 1 by Best Lawyers in 2025.LeadershipEvery attorney in the firm accepted a formal leadership role in a legal or professional organization this year.Kyle was inducted into the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association College of Fellows and appointed Vice Chair of the Litigation Section of the Indianapolis Bar Association. Dan was named Parliamentarian of the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys, a national organization focused on improving outcomes for commercial truck crash victims. Associate attorney Katrina Ornelas was elected Treasurer of the Indiana State Bar Association.Kyle and Dan both serve on the Board of the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association.SpeakingDan Buba presented at the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association Trucking Seminar, the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys Annual Symposium, and the New Jersey Association for Justice Boardwalk Seminar. Kyle Ring spoke at the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association Lifetime Achievement Seminar and the Indianapolis Bar Association Personal Injury Playbook Seminar.CommunityDan Buba serves as a Board Member and Officer of the Brain Injury Association of Indiana. Katrina Ornelas joined the Young Professional Board of the Joseph Maley Foundation, which supports Hoosiers living with disabilities. Kyle Ring coordinated the AAJ Student Trial Advocacy Competition regionally, working directly with law students preparing for trial practice.Kyle's work with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society was covered this year by Current in Carmel.The firm sponsored the Brain Injury Association of Indiana, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, Indianapolis Bar Association, Indianapolis Bar Foundation, Carmel Dads Club, and Carmel Football Parent Club in 2025.Results$20 million – Wrongful death settlement involving trucking and premises liability$1.75 million – Settlement for a 38-year-old man who suffered multiple fractures in a trucking crash$1.2 million – Above-policy-limits wrongful death trucking settlement$1.15 million (combined) – Wrongful death settlements in nursing home negligence cases$750,000 – Settlement for a 65-year-old man who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car wreck$300,000 – Auto product liability settlement for a 69-year-old woman who sustained orthopedic injuries$250,000 – Settlement for a 62-year-old woman who suffered orthopedic injuries in a car wreck$175,000 – Settlement for a 29-year-old woman who ingested a foreign object at a restaurantPrior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Every case is unique.About Doehrman Buba RingDoehrman Buba Ring represents seriously injured people and their families throughout Indiana. The firm has spent decades handling complex personal injury cases, with particular depth in traumatic brain injury and commercial truck accident litigation. Clients seeking Indianapolis car accident lawyers or truck accident lawyers with real courtroom experience pay nothing unless the firm wins.Contact:Doehrman Buba Ring120 N. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, IN 46032(317) 844-9999

