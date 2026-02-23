City of Lawrence receives Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Funding

The City of Lawrence is one of four Kansas communities to receive a pass-through grant of the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants Program from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The City of Lawrence will receive $200,000.

The State of Kansas previously received a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant under Phase 1 for planning. With this grant funding the state created the Emissions Reduction and Mitigation Plan to develop voluntary, non-regulatory state plans to reduce emissions, improve carbon sinks, and identify investment-ready policies and programs. Part of the $3 million awarded to the state is being passed to cities to be used for climate planning work that incorporates a variety of measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Since the 2024 adoption of Adapt Douglas County: A Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, we have worked to prioritize the strategies and goals that align with our Strategic Plan environmental sustainability priorities — including the overarching goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Kathy Richardson, Director of Sustainability, City of Lawrence. “The funding from KDHE will enable us to continue our work with an updated community-wide greenhouse gas inventory, an energy plan for City facilities, and additional climate planning activities.”

Adapt Douglas County is the community plan for climate action and adaptation in Lawrence and Douglas County. It was developed to reflect local priorities, recognize strengths and vulnerabilities, and guide both immediate and long-term strategies in response to a changing climate. More information on that plan is on the Douglas County website.

More information from KDHE is available in their news release.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.