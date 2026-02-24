Ecosense and DEUTA Controls Support Occupational Safety with Industrial Radon Monitoring Using EnoSense® RADON

Ecosense today announces its entering of a strategic partnership with DEUTA Controls GmbH to support occupational safety and regulatory compliance.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecosense , a global innovator in radon detection and monitoring technology, today announces its entering of a strategic partnership with DEUTA Controls GmbH to support occupational safety and regulatory compliance through industrial continuous radon monitoring. The collaboration combines Ecosense’s expertise in high-sensitivity radon detection with DEUTA Controls’ industrial IoT platform EnoSense® RADON Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is classified as a significant occupational health risk in enclosed and underground workplaces. European regulations, including the EU Basic Safety Standards Directive (2013/59/Euratom), require employers to assess and manage radon exposure in workplaces where elevated concentrations may occur.The joint solution, EnoSenseRADON, is designed to enable continuous monitoring of radon concentrations in professional and industrial environments. By providing long-term measurement data, the system supports employers, safety officers, and authorities in evaluating exposure levels, implementing mitigation measures, and documenting compliance with applicable occupational safety regulations.Within the partnership, Ecosense contributes its advanced radon detection technology and expertise, while DEUTA Controls ensures industrial-grade system design, reliable continuous operation, and integration into existing monitoring and building management systems.“Reliable radon measurement is a key element of occupational radiation protection. Through this partnership with DEUTA Controls, our expertise is applied in a solution that supports continuous monitoring and informed decision-making in industrial workplaces,” said Insoo Park, CEO of Ecosense“Together, we provide a robust monitoring solution that helps organizations meet occupational safety requirements and manage radon risks effectively,” said Michael Lehzen, CEO of DEUTA Controls GmbH.For all Ecosense press inquiries and requests, please contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at thomas.mustac@otterpr.com or visit https://ecosense.io/ to learn more.About EcosenseBased in Silicon Valley, Ecosenseis a leader in smart radon detection technology, providing accurate, real-time monitoring solutions for professionals and consumers alike. Its patented ion chamber technology — validated by the University of Michigan and Kansas State University Radon Chamber — delivers research-grade accuracy in minutes, not days. Ecosense’s innovations, including the EcoQube(TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021), EcoBlu™, and EcoQube Flex™, continue to redefine standards for health-focused environmental sensing worldwide.About DEUTA ControlsDEUTA Controls is an international developer of integrated IoT sensor and monitoring solutions for smart buildings and industrial environments. The company combines energy-harvesting and wired sensor technologies with robust wireless communication and secure cloud connectivity to deliver end-to-end systems — from sensor hardware to platform integration. With strong expertise in EnOceantechnology, DEUTA Controls provides scalable, maintenance-free monitoring solutions deployed in more than 15 countries worldwide.For more information about EnoSenseRADON and DEUTA Controls’ partnership with Ecosense, please visit https://www.deuta-controls.net/products/iot-sensor-technology-3/enosense-radon/ For all DEUTA Controls press inquiries and requests, please contact Michael Lehzen, CEO of DEUTA Controls GmbH, at michael.lehzen@deuta-controls.de.

