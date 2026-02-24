Expanded care and telehealth bring opioid addiction treatment to southern New Mexico families

New outpatient and telehealth initiatives increase access to evidence-based recovery resources for families and individuals across southern New Mexico.

ALAMOGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As communities across New Mexico continue to feel the impact of the opioid crisis, Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services is strengthening its commitment to accessible, effective care by enhancing its opioid medication-assisted treatment options in Alamogordo. Through a combination of outpatient services and secure telehealth care, Renew Health is expanding support for individuals seeking a safer, more sustainable path to recovery.

Renew Health’s approach to opioid use disorder is rooted in evidence-based care that treats addiction as a medical condition, one that requires consistency, compassion, and personalized support. At its Alamogordo location, patients have access to Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), which pairs FDA-approved medications such as buprenorphine and naltrexone with therapy and behavioral health services. This integrated model helps reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms while addressing the underlying mental and emotional factors tied to substance use.

“Opioid addiction doesn’t look the same for everyone, and recovery shouldn’t either,” said a Renew Health representative. “By expanding our opioid medication-assisted treatment options in Alamogordo, we’re making it easier for people to access care that fits their lives and supports long-term recovery, not just short-term stabilization.”

The Alamogordo clinic plays an important role in Renew Health’s broader mission to close treatment gaps across New Mexico, particularly in communities where access to addiction care has historically been limited. With no overnight stays and no long waitlists, Renew Health’s outpatient model allows individuals to receive consistent treatment while remaining connected to their families, work, and support systems.

Every patient who enters Renew Health begins with a comprehensive assessment designed to understand their health history, substance use patterns, and personal goals. From there, the care team develops a customized treatment plan that may include medication management, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), mental health counseling, and family involvement when appropriate. This whole-person approach recognizes that recovery is not just about stopping substance use, but about rebuilding stability, confidence, and daily functioning.

Telehealth services further expand access to care for residents in and around Alamogordo, offering secure online appointments for medication management and therapy. This flexibility helps remove barriers such as transportation challenges, work schedules, or distance, making treatment more attainable for individuals who might otherwise delay or avoid care.

Renew Health’s clinical team is led by board-certified addiction specialists and experienced medical professionals who are deeply committed to patient-centered care. Founded by Nurse Practitioner Trent Carter, the organization was built with a clear purpose: to provide respectful, evidence-based addiction treatment in communities that need it most.

The organization’s commitment to quality has earned statewide recognition. Renew Health was named the “Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Center in New Mexico in 2024” by Addiction Group, an acknowledgment that reflects both strong clinical standards and meaningful patient outcomes.

“We see the impact addiction has on families every day,” the representative added. “Our goal is to offer real solutions - care that is medically sound, emotionally supportive, and accessible when people are ready to take that first step.”

Individuals seeking opioid addiction treatment in Alamogordo can learn more about Renew Health’s services by contacting the team directly at (575) 363-3189 or 575-363-HELP, or by emailing info@renewhealth.com. Appointments are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

###

About Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services: Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services provides outpatient and telehealth addiction treatment for individuals across New Mexico. The organization specializes in Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), mental health services, and evidence-based therapy for substance use disorders, including opioid and alcohol addiction. Led by board-certified addiction specialists, Renew Health focuses on reducing barriers to care and delivering personalized, compassionate treatment that supports long-term recovery. With clinic locations in Roswell, Alamogordo, and Clovis, Renew Health is dedicated to rebuilding lives and strengthening communities throughout the state.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.