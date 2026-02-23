Curtain Closes on the 20th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival

20th Beaufort International Film Festival Grainger Hines

Beaufort Hugs and Southern Hospitality Were Aplenty at Twenty

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 20th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival, taking place in Beaufort, SC wrapped on Sunday night with winners named in 17 categories. Filmmakers, Film Lovers and hundreds of first time BIFFers took in the 6 days of film screenings that included 11 World Premieres and 41 South Carolina Premieres with an average attendance of 250 people per screening. The Winners are:

Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award: Grainger Hines, New York, NY

Jeff Evans Screenplay Award: Wings, Written by Maja Pavic, Zagreb, Croatia

Volunteer of the Year Award: Merrill Aldhizer, Beaufort, SC

Best Animation: The Crawfish Dance, Directed by David Donar, Ontario, Canada

Best Student Film: The Lights Above, Directed by Luke Salewski, Valley Village, CA

Best Short Film: Lonely, Directed by Bobbie Bosko Grubic, Croatia

Best Documentary Feature: Stronger Than You Think, Directed by Janice Molinari & Melissa Forman, Santa Monica, CA

Best Documentary Short: Swine Heart, Directed by Brad Bennett, Lynchburg, VA

Best Feature Film: Magic Hour, Directed by Jacqueline Christy, New York, NY

Duty & Honor Award: The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11: From Tragedy to Triumph, Directed by Michael Gier. Los Angeles, CA

Best Actor: Barkhad Abdi, Magan’s Fare, Directed by Dana White & Chris Knoblock, Willoughby Hills, OH

Best Actress: Quincy Cho , Saverio, Directed by Ellen Ancui, Pasadena, CA

Best Director: Jack Lafferty & Griffin Davis, O & 0, Winston-Salem, NC

Best Comedy: Collision Theory, Directed by Vanessa Lavoie, North Hollyhood, CA

Best Ensemble Cast: Sit With Me While I Die, Directed by Brian Russell, Fairfield, CT

Best Score/Soundtrack: Seth Dresser, The Artis Residence, Directed by Sarah Dresser, Charlotte, NC

Audience Choice Award: Forward, Directed by Alex Luchsinger, Elon, NC

The Beaufort International Film Festival is produced by the Beaufort Film Society. For more information, visit beaufortfilmfestival.com.

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.

