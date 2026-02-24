Braden Business Systems Named to CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 List in the Security MSP 100 Category

Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management. Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management.

CRN, the No. 1 trusted source for IT channel news, has named Braden to its 2026 MSP 500 list in the Security MSP 100 category.



INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braden Business Systems, a nationally recognized technology solutions provider specializing in Managed IT Services, cybersecurity, and Managed Print Services, announced today that CRN, the No. 1 trusted source for IT channel news and a brand of The Channel Company, has named Braden to its 2026 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the prestigious Security MSP 100 category.

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list recognizes leading managed service providers across North America that deliver innovative, forward-thinking services designed to enhance operational performance, strengthen cybersecurity posture, and maximize the return on technology investments. The Security MSP 100 category highlights MSPs with a proven track record of delivering advanced security services that protect organizations from evolving cyber threats.

“The companies recognized on the 2026 MSP 500 list represent the best of the best in managed services,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These MSPs are helping businesses stay agile, secure, and competitive by delivering services that not only solve today’s challenges but anticipate tomorrow’s risks.”

Braden Business Systems was selected for its security-first approach to managed services and its commitment to aligning technology strategy with business outcomes. With more than 35 years of experience and a 98% client retention rate, Braden delivers fully managed and co-managed IT services and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities.

By integrating cybersecurity, AI-driven automation, and strategic vCIO advisory into a unified service model, Braden empowers organizations across healthcare, legal, education, manufacturing, and construction to reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, and scale with confidence. Its proprietary SmartOps platform and proactive service framework help clients prevent disruptions, maintain compliance, and achieve measurable performance gains.

“At Braden, security is not an add-on. It is foundational to everything we do,” said Erik Braden, Managing Partner of Braden Business Systems. “Our clients are navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape while trying to grow their businesses. Our role is to deliver predictable, proactive security strategies that protect their operations and enable long-term success. Being recognized in CRN’s Security MSP 100 category validates our commitment to safeguarding the organizations that trust us every day.”

Headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, Braden Business Systems has earned national recognition for its service excellence and innovation, including industry-leading customer satisfaction scores and multiple technology leadership awards. As a privately held, Midwest-based company with a national footprint, Braden continues to reinvest in advanced security infrastructure, AI integration, and specialized industry expertise to ensure clients remain resilient in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

The 2026 MSP 500 list is featured online at CRN.com/msp500. For more information about Braden Business Systems, visit bradenonline.com.

About Braden Business Systems

Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, Braden aims to be the single and best provider for office equipment and Managed IT services.

Braden has recently earned the Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking of #116 worldwide and #1 in Indiana & Chicago for Exceptional Managed IT Services as well as earning their 2025 Executive of the Year award. Braden has also received the MSP Today Product of the Year Award for the SmartOps Managed Services platform; Business Intelligence Group’s Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Leadership; and been given the CEO Juice World Class Service Award for customer excellence. Braden has been placed on the 2025 Indiana Chamber’s Top Ten Business list; named a Purpose Leadership Award Finalist and a MSP Titans of the Industry – Owner Under 40 Finalist. Braden also received the 2025 MPSA Leadership Award, Konica Minolta Pro-Tech Service Provider Award, reached the Kyocera Platinum Top Tier Dealer level and bestowed ENX Magazine's Elite Dealer status.

