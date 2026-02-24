'Out of Gaza' wins the 2025 Reader Views Grand Prize Gold Award in Non-Fiction

Out of Gaza Katharina Galor Grand Prize Award Winner

This powerful true account of love, exile, and friendship earns one of the top honors in the annual Reader Views Literary Awards program.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reader Views announces Out of Gaza by Katharina Galor as one of the overall grand prize winners in non-fiction. Galor’s book takes home the gold award, an award honored with a cash prize and special marketing promotions.Out of Gaza tells the story of Dima, born in Amman to Palestinian refugee parents, and the extraordinary obstacles she and her future husband, Amir, face as they attempt to build a life together amid displacement, conflict, and relentless bureaucracy. Galor frames Dima’s experience within the realities shaping both Palestinian and Jewish histories, while also illuminating the additional pressures Dima confronts as she seeks to claim her own agency within the traditions and expectations of her community.Reader Views reviewer Paul Knobloch says of the book, “Katharina Galor’s brilliant new book Out of Gaza, paints an informed and compassionate picture of one woman’s struggle to survive the horrors of apartheid and lay claim to her own agency… Galor does an excellent job conveying all this because her work is rooted in compassion and a sincere desire to know and understand the other. What this fine piece of writing reminds us of is that beyond all the ‘isms’ and ‘ologies’ and repressive dogmas lies the reality: if we are to live together with one another, we must come to respect the human dignity of every person on this planet.”Out of Gaza (ISBN: 978-1640126510, Potomac Books (2025)) is available on Amazon and at online bookstores everywhere.ABOUT THE AUTHORKatharina Galor works at the intersection of visual culture, heritage, and identity, with a particular focus on Israel–Palestine. Trained in art history and archaeology, she explores how built environments, images, and objects shape narratives across Jewish, Christian, and Muslim traditions—from antiquity to the present day, with a growing emphasis on contemporary contexts. She engages questions of memory, belonging, and justice through an interdisciplinary lens, with sustained attention to gender and feminist critique.She has taught and lectured in France, Germany, Israel, and the United States, and currently teaches in the Program in Judaic Studies and the Center for Middle East Studies at Brown University. Her research and public scholarship often bring Israeli and Palestinian perspectives into conversation, bridging academic inquiry with cultural and political concerns.Through exhibitions, publications, and collaborative projects, Katharina examines the moral and aesthetic dimensions of cultural expression in contested spaces. Her work reflects a commitment to dialogue across disciplines, communities, and histories. Learn more about Katharina Galor and her work at: https://www.katharinagalor.com/ ABOUT THE AWARDS PROGRAMFounded in 2005, the Reader Views Literary Awards honor excellence in independent publishing. Our program recognizes authors who self-publish or publish through small presses, hybrids, or university presses. Today, the awards operate in two seasonal tracks for Fiction and Non-Fiction, spotlighting impactful indie books across all genres and topics, and celebrating both new and established voices within the literary community. Top honors include cash prizes totaling $3,000. Learn more at http://www.readerviews.com/

