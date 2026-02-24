REVEL Realty Hosts Largest Tip-Off Event, Uniting 250+ Agents Around 'REVEL Resilience' to Launch 2026 Spring Market.

REVEL Tip-Off wrapped with confetti launched by REVEL's management and staff, marking the kickoff to an exciting year ahead. REVEL Collingwood leader Mike Scholte shared his inspiring story of resilience, earning a standing ovation from the audience. The event featured two panels, one exploring client experience and another highlighting community engagement, with insights from seasoned agents. Real estate coach Mary-Anne Gillespie, a globally respected speaker, delivered a keynote on overcoming limits and maintaining high performance. REVEL Founders Ryan and Nicki Serravalle with film director and Wango Films founding partner April Mullen, known for films including Below Her Mouth, Simulant, and Wander.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, CANADA, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage brought together more than 250 agents and leaders from across its network for REVEL Tip-Off 2026, the company’s largest annual kickoff event to date. Held at the Ovation Ballroom in Port Robinson, the full-day summit officially launched REVEL’s 2026 selling season under the central theme of “REVEL Resilience.”

With more than 550 agents operating across 45+ locations in Ontario, REVEL Realty continues to rank among the province’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding real estate organizations. The annual Tip-Off event serves as a cornerstone gathering to align the brokerage’s network on strategy, share performance insights, introduce new initiatives, and strengthen connections ahead of the critical spring market.

The day opened with a comprehensive review of REVEL’s recent expansion, office growth, and enhancements to its agent service platform. Founders Ryan and Nicki Serravalle outlined the organization’s trajectory for 2026, emphasizing perseverance, adaptability, and collaboration as essential qualities for success in an evolving real estate landscape.

“Tip-Off is about starting the year with clarity, confidence, and a shared vision,” said Nicki Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty. “When our agents are informed, connected, and inspired, they are positioned to deliver exceptional results for their clients and communities.”

A featured Ontario market outlook by Patrick Lostracco of RBC Dominion Securities provided attendees with economic insights and expectations for housing activity across the province in the year ahead, offering valuable context as agents prepare for a competitive and evolving market environment.

Programming throughout the day focused on the key drivers of long-term success in real estate, including community engagement, client experience, resilience, and personal performance. A community involvement panel moderated by Fred De Carolis, Head Coach and Leader of REVEL Milton, explored how meaningful local engagement strengthens both brand presence and business growth. Real estate coach Mary-Anne Gillespie, an internationally respected speaker and industry leader, delivered a keynote centered on overcoming limitations and sustaining high performance. A deeply personal and motivational address from Mike Scholte, Head Coach and Leader of REVEL Collingwood, received a standing ovation, while a client experience panel led by Jen Scholte, Head Coach and Leader of REVEL Collingwood, examined how exceptional service continues to differentiate agents in a competitive marketplace.

The event concluded with a powerful keynote from acclaimed Canadian film director April Mullen, whose personal story of perseverance embodied the day’s theme of resilience. Mullen shared her journey through professional challenges, personal adversity, and the determination required to succeed in a highly competitive creative industry. Her candid reflections on setbacks, reinvention, and maintaining purpose resonated deeply with attendees, reinforcing the importance of resilience not only in business, but in life.

The program also incorporated networking opportunities, exhibitor participation, and a closing mix-and-mingle session designed to strengthen relationships across the brokerage. Agents departed the event equipped with market intelligence, actionable strategies, and renewed momentum as the organization moves into the busiest period of the real estate calendar.

“Bringing our entire network together at this scale reinforces the strength of what we’re building,” said Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty. “Our growth is driven by the people in this room - agents who are committed to excellence, collaboration, and pushing forward even in the face of challenges.”

REVEL Realty’s Tip-Off has evolved into a flagship event for the brokerage, reflecting both its rapid expansion and its commitment to keeping agents informed, connected, and prepared for an increasingly competitive industry.

[About REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage]

REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage is a fast-growing Ontario-based real estate company with more than 550 agents across 45+ locations in Ontario. Known for its collaborative culture, innovative agent support systems, and strong community presence, REVEL empowers real estate professionals to deliver exceptional service and results while redefining the traditional brokerage model.

