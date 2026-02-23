Marcel Castellano Announces Two Major U.S. Productions for 2026, Expanding His Presence in New York’s Creative Landscape

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Director Marcel Castellano has officially announced two major productions set for 2026, marking a defining expansion for Marcel Castellano Studio and reinforcing his growing presence within the United States fashion and cultural landscape.The first production will debut on May 29, 2026 during Miami Swim Week with the presentation of his Spring 2026 collection titled Origen. The collection explores the artist’s personal and cultural roots, translating identity into material form. Conceived as an immersive art exhibition rather than a traditional runway show, Origen will invite guests into a sensory experience combining crochet, leather, and linen in a dialogue between craftsmanship and contemporary structure.The second major production is scheduled for September 15, 2026 at The Theater Center on Broadway in New York City. This presentation will merge fashion, live performance, music, and theatrical staging, drawing inspiration from the energy and spectacle of Broadway. The production aims to push traditional fashion show formats into a multidimensional artistic performance.Through consistent participation in New York Fashion Week and curated industry engagements, Castellano has strengthened his alignment with New York’s creative ecosystem. While operating internationally, the city has become a central platform for visibility, expansion, and strategic positioning.These two confirmed productions signal not only artistic evolution, but also a deliberate consolidation of Marcel Castellano Studio within the American market.“Dreams are not measured by cost, but by direction,” Castellano states. “2026 represents scale, risk, and expansion.”Additional production details and creative collaborators will be announced in the coming months.

