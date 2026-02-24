Alvacomm Launches Zema Trust™, Defining Settlement Governance Infrastructure for Digital Entitlements

Alvacomm

New platform introduces deterministic lifecycle oversight for digital entitlements including gift cards, licences, credits and prepaid assets.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alvacomm, a global cybersecurity and infrastructure technology company, today announced the launch of Zema Trust™, a settlement governance platform designed to introduce deterministic lifecycle verification and structured oversight to digital entitlements.

Digital entitlements such as gift cards, software licences, gaming keys, cloud credits, prepaid balances and event tickets are delivered instantly at the point of sale. Financial settlement, however, may take days depending on payment method, network clearing cycles and jurisdiction. This structural timing difference has created a governance gap across digital commerce ecosystems.

While payment processors reconcile funds and fraud systems assess transactional probability, the permanence of entitlements is rarely governed by an independent deterministic authority. In many digital environments, value is delivered before settlement certainty is established. As digital value continues to scale in both volume and velocity, the absence of structured lifecycle governance has become increasingly material to dispute management, regulatory oversight and financial reporting frameworks.

Zema Trust has been developed to address this structural gap.

Positioned as settlement governance infrastructure, Zema Trust introduces an explicit entitlement lifecycle model consisting of three defined states: Escrow, Final and Revoked. The framework establishes clear governance boundaries between issuance and permanence, enabling entitlement status to be independently verifiable rather than inferred from fragmented system logs.

The platform does not process payments or handle cardholder data. It is designed to complement, not replace, existing financial infrastructure. Instead, it operates as a governance layer that integrates into entitlement issuance and delivery workflows. Through its verification framework, Zema Trust produces tamper-evident settlement verification artifacts intended to support auditability, compliance documentation and structured dispute management processes.

“Digital commerce has matured rapidly, but entitlement governance has remained fragmented,” said Wayne Alvarez, Founder and CEO of Alvacomm. “Payment networks move funds. Fraud systems score probability. Zema Trust was built to introduce deterministic settlement verification to the entitlement itself, treating digital value as a governed object rather than a passive code.”

Zema Trust incorporates security-first design principles informed by Alvacomm’s enterprise cybersecurity architecture expertise. The platform references cryptographic integrity controls and independently verifiable evidence records intended to support structured governance outcomes without displacing established payment systems or existing fraud management frameworks.

“Settlement verification should be structural, not interpretive,” said the Chief Architect at Alvacomm. “In many environments, entitlement disputes rely on reconstructed narratives assembled after the fact. Our objective was to encode lifecycle governance directly into the entitlement framework so verification does not depend on discretionary review. The result is a deterministic record of state transitions designed for clarity and audit integrity.”

Alvacomm positions Zema Trust not as a fraud scoring system, payment intermediary or insurance product, but as settlement governance infrastructure positioned between issuance and finalisation of digital value. The platform is intended for operators seeking structured verification models that align entitlement delivery with settlement certainty and independent audit capability.

In addition, Alvacomm has introduced GiftShield™, a capability within the Zema Trust framework focused specifically on digital gift card lifecycle governance. GiftShield is designed to support verification and oversight in stored value environments where entitlement timing and settlement exposure intersect with dispute resolution needs.

“Digital value is no longer peripheral to commerce,” Alvarez added. “As it scales, governance must scale with it. Zema Trust reflects our view that settlement verification should be explicit, independently verifiable and architecturally embedded within entitlement systems.”

Alvacomm operates across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, supporting enterprise and institutional environments with cybersecurity and secure infrastructure solutions.

Zema Trust is now available to qualified platform operators seeking integration and settlement verification certification.

About Alvacomm

Alvacomm is a global cybersecurity company that has expanded its technology portfolio to develop security-first infrastructure platforms for digital commerce and multi-enterprise environments. Operating across four continents, Alvacomm applies its enterprise cybersecurity architecture expertise to the design of governance-led systems intended to address structural gaps in modern digital infrastructure and digital value ecosystems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.