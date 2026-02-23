32 homes and on-site behavioral health services open in Clatsop County

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) celebrate the grand opening of the Baker Building in Astoria. Developed by Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare and Edlen & Company, this Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) development will provide 32 affordable homes for people who have mental health and substance use disorders, including at least nine units for individuals living with Serious and Persistent Mental Illness (SPMI).

“Every Oregonian deserves the dignity and stability of a safe place to call home,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “This is the kind of coordinated, community-based solution we need more of across our state that pairs stable housing with the behavioral health services people need to recover and thrive.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Kotek extended the homelessness state of emergency and refocused the state’s efforts to focus on helping individuals experiencing homelessness who are struggling with mental health and addiction. While not a result of the recent executive order, this project, is an example of what the recent executive order is focused on building more of around the state. Notably, the project is named after Amy Baker, the governor’s behavioral health initiative director, who worked in a former capacity to bring more focus and attention to addressing the community’s need in the region.

“When we invest in Permanent Supportive Housing, we’re delivering community driven solutions that center both dignity and affordability, said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell.

The Baker Building represents the first large-scale Permanent Supportive Housing project developed by Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare (CBH) in Clatsop County and marks a major step toward addressing chronic homelessness through integrated housing and behavioral health solutions in the region. The project is expected to welcome residents by late March.

“Having homes prioritized for people living with serious mental illness and offering services on site lowers systemic barriers and provides them with the opportunity to live with autonomy and stability, while also being part of a community,” said OHA’s Behavioral Health Division Director Ebony Clarke. “Investment in the Baker Building is part of OHA’s priority to ensure equitable access to behavioral health services in all corners of the state.”

CBH, Clatsop County’s local mental health authority and safety net provider, will deliver on-site services, including mental health and substance use disorder treatment, medication management, peer support and psychiatric care. Most Baker Building staff transitioned from a low-barrier shelter in Seaside that closed in late 2025 due to budget reductions, preserving critical expertise while expanding long-term housing capacity.

“The Baker Building demonstrates the potential of integrating housing and behavioral health care as complementary components of a unified solution rather than as competing priorities,” said Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare Executive Director Shyra Merila-Simmons. “This project provides 32 safe and stable homes with on-site behavioral health services, enabling individuals experiencing chronic homelessness, serious mental illness, and substance use disorders to focus on recovery, community engagement, and long-term stability. This housing community is a step in the right direction for Clatsop County."

The Baker Building was funded through a combination of state, federal, and local partnerships. CBH received $2.7 million from House Bill 5024 and $2.1 million from House Bill 5202 during the 2021-23 biennium to support the behavioral health infrastructure and services connected to the project. OHCS invested $6 million in PSH development funds and will provide ongoing project-based rent assistance for most units, along with PSH services funding for all units. Additional funding came from the Oregon Health Authority and Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization (CPCCO).