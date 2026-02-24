Men’s Health Network Endorses Introduction of the State of Men’s Health Act (H.R. 7602)

MHN proudly endorses the intro of H.R. 7602, "State of Men’s Health Act," led by Rep. Troy Carter w/ bipartisan support, The Congressional Men’s Health Caucus.

Too many men are dying too young from preventable or treatable conditions. An Office of Men's Health is essential for the men [and] also for the wives, sisters, and daughters who love them.” — Ronald Henry, MHN President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men’s Health Network ( MHN ), the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to improving the health and well-being of men, boys, and their families, proudly endorses the introduction of H.R. 7602 , the State of Men’s Health Act, led by Representative Troy Carter with bipartisan support from members of the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus, which was introduced yesterday, Monday, February 23, 2026.Addressing a Growing Lifespan GapThe legislation directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to conduct a comprehensive study on the state of men’s health and to establish an Office of Men’s Health within HHS. The bill is formally titled the “State of Men’s Health Act.”The need for action is clear. The Lifespan Gender Gap has widened to 5.9 years, with men experiencing higher mortality in 9 of the top 10 causes of death and dying at an overall rate 1.4 times higher than women. Men also account for nearly 80% of suicides nationwide.“At the Men's Health Network, we are very grateful for this new Congressional action,” said Ronald Henry, MHN President. “Too many men are dying too young from preventable or treatable conditions. An Office of Men's Health is essential not only for the men themselves, but also for the wives, sisters, and daughters who love them.”What the State of Men’s Health Act Would DoIf enacted, H.R. 7602 would require a GAO study and report to Congress and establish a federal Office of Men’s Health to coordinate awareness, education, screening, research, and best-practice resources across HHS.Importantly, the bill authorizes no new funding and does not divert resources from women’s health programs.“For years, we have documented the structural gaps contributing to the Lifespan Gender Gap,” said Jennifer Thompson, Vice President at Men’s Health Network. Establishing a federal Office of Men’s Health would provide the coordination, accountability, and research focus necessary to address preventable disparities and strengthen the health of men, boys, and the families who depend on them.”A Longstanding Priority for Men’s Health NetworkFor more than three decades, Men’s Health Network has advocated for a coordinated federal approach to addressing preventable disparities in men’s health. The introduction of H.R. 7602 represents a historic and fiscally responsible step toward improving prevention, early detection, research coordination, and public awareness nationwide.MHN extends sincere appreciation to the bipartisan champions behind this bill and the leaders of the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus who continue to prioritize men’s health on Capitol Hill.A Call to Communities Across the NationMen’s Health Network calls on local leaders, healthcare providers, community organizations, veterans’ groups, employers, and individuals across the country to support the introduction and advancement of the State of Men’s Health Act.Constituents are encouraged to contact their Members of Congress and express support for establishing a federal Office of Men’s Health to help close the lifespan gap, strengthen families, and improve health outcomes for future generations.About Men’s Health NetworkFounded in 1992, Men’s Health Network is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reaching men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray.

