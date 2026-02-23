Victory Recovery Partners Bolsters Behavioral Health Access with North Shore Relationship Center Acquisition

Expanded Access to Private Therapy as a Complement to Addiction Recovery

This acquisition ensures that individuals have a singular point of access for both recovery-oriented treatment and broader mental health support.” — Moshe Zaghi, CEO of Victory Recovery Partners

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victory Recovery Partners has completed its acquisition of North Shore Relationship Center, expanding its treatment platform to include private therapy services that address mental health and relational issues commonly co-occurring with substance use disorders. Victory operates a network of outpatient addiction recovery centers across Long Island and New York City that provide integrated care, including psychiatric services, counseling and medication-assisted treatment.

The addition of North Shore Relationship Center extends Victory’s clinical footprint into specialized therapy for anxiety, couples and family dynamics, child and adolescent concerns, and community-focused counseling. North Shore’s team of licensed marriage and family therapists and counselors will join Victory’s multidisciplinary clinicians to deliver private therapy sessions both in person and, where applicable, through telehealth.

“Patients and families increasingly require seamless access to high-quality therapy across the care continuum,” said Moshe Zaghi, CEO of Victory Recovery Partners. “This acquisition ensures that individuals have a singular point of access for both recovery-oriented treatment and broader mental health support.”

The combined network will support referral coordination between outpatient addiction programs and private therapy services, facilitating more comprehensive treatment planning for complex clinical needs.

Alexandra Gleason, LMFT, Founder North Shore Relationship Center will be staying on as President of North Shore Relationship Center. Gleason graduated from Hofstra University with a Master’s in Marriage and Family Therapy, and specializes in couples, family therapy, substance use, anger management, and supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

Victory Recovery Partners is an outpatient treatment center with ten locations across Long Island and New York City. Each of their centers offers top-tier outpatient recovery services, focusing on compassionate, cutting-edge care, specializing in treating primary substance use disorders, and is well-equipped to manage dual-diagnosis cases, providing comprehensive support for individuals facing both mental health and addiction challenges. Their treatment centers are located in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, as well as one in New York City, and also offer a robust telehealth service.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Victory Recovery Partners at (631) 528-1720.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.