Miami Private Investigator Nathans Investigations Celebrate 10 Years of Trusted Service

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathans Investigations, an award-winning, veteran-owned private investigation agency, proudly celebrates 10 years of trusted investigative services in Miami and South Florida. Recognized as the top-rated private investigation agency in Miami and Florida, the firm provides ethical, results-driven investigations, offering individuals, attorneys, and businesses confidential support in sensitive legal, family, and corporate matters.

Founder Eric Nathan, a Certified International Investigator and member of the World Association of Detectives, and his team have been featured on NPR's Morning Edition, Freakonomics Radio, and Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, as well as in publications including Lawyer Magazine, Miami Community Newspapers, and South Florida Business Journal. These appearances underscore Nathans Investigations’ reputation as Miami’s premier private investigators. For guidance on hiring and working with private investigators in Florida, read the Comprehensive Florida Private Investigator Guide 2026.

“We are proud to have served Miami residents and attorneys for 10 years,” said Eric Nathan. “Our mission is to provide confidential, court-ready investigative services that protect families, businesses, and legal outcomes. Every case is handled with the highest standards of discretion, professionalism, and ethical conduct.”

Comprehensive Private Investigation Services in Miami

Nathans Investigations offers a full range of licensed private investigation services in Miami, including:

Surveillance and Infidelity Investigations

Child Custody and Family Law Support

Online, Social Media, and Romance Scam Investigations

Background Checks and Employee Screening

Corporate Investigations, Bank & Asset Searches, and Fraud Investigations

Litigation Support and Evidence Documentation

Each investigation is tailored to Miami clients’ needs, combining advanced technology with local expertise to deliver confidential, defensible, and actionable results.

With a decade of experience in Miami, Nathans Investigations has developed deep knowledge of local laws, neighborhoods, and business dynamics, ensuring clients receive accurate and actionable evidence for every case.

About Nathans Investigations

Nathans Investigations is a veteran-owned private investigation firm in Miami, Florida. Specializing in surveillance, family law investigations, online and social media investigations, and corporate investigative support, the agency is recognized for accuracy, ethical investigative practices, and strict confidentiality. Residents, attorneys, and businesses throughout Miami and South Florida rely on Nathans Investigations for professional, discreet, and trusted investigative solutions.

Contact Miami’s award-winning private investigators at Nathans Investigations today for a free, confidential consultation:

Phone: 786-426-7387

Email: Info@nathans-investigations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

