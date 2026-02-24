Midwest Steel Distribution Company Successfully Sold by Jeff Bach of Bach Business Brokers

Jeff Bach

Midwest Steel Distribution Co. sold by Jeff Bach; deal includes 20 acres. Staff retained, seller to assist transition for continued stability and growth.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwest Steel Distribution Company has been successfully sold in a transaction led by Jeff Bach of Bach Business Brokers. The sale included not only the operating company but also approximately 20 acres of real estate, making this a significant transaction.

The well-established steel distribution business has built a strong reputation in its market, supported by a full team of experienced and dedicated employees. While the seller has chosen not to continue operating the business, the company transitions to new ownership with a quality staff firmly in place, ensuring operational continuity and stability.

As part of the agreement, the seller will remain involved during the transition period to share industry knowledge and operational expertise.

“This was a substantial transaction that required careful coordination,” said Bach.” We’re pleased to have structured a deal that allows for a strong transition, providing continuity for employees and clients while positioning the company for future growth.”

Bach Business Brokers continues to serve business owners throughout the region, guiding them through successful sales and acquisitions across a variety of industries.

About Jeff Bach:

Jeff Bach is an accomplished business broker. With over 14 years of brokerage experience and a proven track record of personally selling hundreds of businesses, Jeff knows the ins and outs of navigating complex transactions. He can be contacted at Jeff@BachBusinessBrokers.com or 314-941-8530

