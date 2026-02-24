'Raising Future Adults' wins the 2025 Reader Views Grand Prize Bronze Award in Non-Fiction
This practical parenting guide offers realistic strategies to help children and teens build emotional skills, resilience, and independence.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reader Views announces Raising Future Adults: How You Can Help Ensure Your Children Grow Up to be Thriving Adults by school psychologist David Krasky as one of the overall grand prize winners in non-fiction. Krasky’s book takes home the bronze award, an award honored with a cash prize and special marketing promotions.
Written for parents navigating the everyday stressors of modern family life, Raising Future Adults delivers a clear, actionable approach to raising emotionally healthy, capable kids who can manage real-world responsibilities. Krasky focuses on long-term growth over quick fixes, emphasizing emotional regulation, communication, problem-solving, and age-appropriate independence, along with realistic boundaries around screen time, routines, and discipline.
Reader Views reviewer Lindsay DeRollo calls the book “a comprehensive and practical guidebook” that helps parents “guid[e] their children to develop long-term positive mindsets and permanent habits, leading to healthy growth and independence.” DeRollo also highlights Krasky’s balanced approach, noting the emphasis on “being encouraging yet realistic and honest, planning for the long-term, and taking small steps without the need for perfection or immediate results.”
Krasky notes, “Our job as parents isn’t to solely protect children, it’s to ensure they learn the skills to keep themselves safe, socially connected and emotionally secure.”
Raising Future Adults (ISBN: 978-1967109944, Independently Published 2025) is available on Amazon and at online bookstores everywhere.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Before becoming a licensed school psychologist, David Krasky worked in the Broward County Schools as a substitute and teacher assistant at a school for children with severe emotional and behavioral disorders. After graduating from Nova Southeastern University with a Master's in Psychology and Specialist in School Psychology, he worked in a private elementary school collaborating with teachers, parents and other professionals to determine effective interventions for academic, behavioral or social concerns.
During this time, David received his license in school psychology from the state of Florida and transitioned from working within a school to earning employment within a multidisciplinary team of other mental health professionals.
David has presented to schools, parents, and administrators as well as professional workshops on topics such as "anxiety and learning", "finding strategies that work for children and adults with ADHD," and "building social skills in children and teens."
He currently lives in South Florida with his family and enjoys going to and playing live music, exercising, reading and spending time with family and friends. Learn more and connect with David Krasky at https://www.raisingfutureadults.com/
ABOUT THE AWARDS PROGRAM
Founded in 2005, the Reader Views Literary Awards honor excellence in independent publishing. Our program recognizes authors who self-publish or publish through small presses, hybrids, or university presses. Today, the awards operate in two seasonal tracks for Fiction and Non-Fiction, spotlighting impactful indie books across all genres and topics, and celebrating both new and established voices within the literary community. Top honors include cash prizes totaling $3,000. Learn more at http://www.readerviews.com/.
