RIDGE ORAL SURGERY OPENS NEW SUMMIT LOCATION TO EXPAND HIGH-QUALITY CARE IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

Ridge Oral Surgery opens its Summit location, expanding advanced oral and maxillofacial care across Northern New Jersey.

SUMMIT, NEW JERSEY, USA, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ridge Oral Surgery , a leader in advanced oral and maxillofacial surgery, is proud to announce the opening of its NEW location in Summit, New Jersey . This newest addition expands the practice’s growing footprint and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional surgical care with patient-centered attention throughout Northern New Jersey.Who We AreRidge Oral Surgery is a specialty practice dedicated to providing expert oral and maxillofacial surgical care with compassion and precision. Founded on a philosophy of individualized treatment, the practice is led by highly trained surgical professionals, such as Dr. Mehrotra, Dr. DeRenzi, and Dr. Singh, who combine advanced training with a focus on patient comfort and outcomes.What We DoAt Ridge Oral Surgery, the team diagnoses and treats a wide range of complex oral and facial conditions. Services include wisdom teeth removal, dental implant placement and reconstruction, corrective jaw surgery, bone grafting and ridge preservation, treatment of facial trauma and pathology, TMJ and jaw pain management, and surgical exposure for impacted teeth. The practice is also equipped to provide sedation and anesthesia options tailored to patients’ needs, ensuring comfort at every stage of care.With state-of-the-art technology, including CBCT imaging and digital treatment planning, Ridge Oral Surgery integrates precision diagnostics with individualized surgical strategies. From routine extractions to full-mouth rehabilitation, the practice approaches every case with meticulous planning and a focus on long-term oral health.Our Summit LocationThe new Ridge Oral Surgery office in Summit is conveniently located to serve residents of Summit, Millburn, Short Hills, Chatham, Livingston and surrounding communities. Designed with patient comfort and safety in mind, the Summit location features modern surgical suites, advanced imaging equipment, and a welcoming environment that reflects the practice’s commitment to high-quality care.With expanded capacity and flexible scheduling, the Summit team is ready to provide compassionate, personalized care to patients of all ages.Our Service to ClientsAt Ridge Oral Surgery, Summit, every patient receives more than a procedure; they receive a care plan tailored to their individual needs and goals. The practice emphasizes attentive communication, thorough education, and shared decision-making, ensuring patients understand their options and feel confident in their treatment path.Whether patients are seeking relief from chronic jaw pain, planning dental implant rehabilitation, or preparing for surgical extractions, Ridge Oral Surgery delivers precise surgical expertise with a supportive, patient-first approach.For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Summit location, visit us or call the office directly.

